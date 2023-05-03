(The Center Square) — New York state lawmakers approved a $229 billion budget Tuesday night, more than a month after a deadline to approve the spending package and after adding billions of dollars to the final plan.
The budget, which was approved in a series of votes by the state Assembly and Senate late Tuesday, includes a record $34 billion in spending on public schools and $134 million to provide universal free breakfast and lunch for students, regardless of their income levels.
It also includes a plan to increase the minimum wage to $17 and index it to inflation and raise the state's tax on cigarettes by $1 per pack, changes to bail reform laws and a ban on gas stoves and other fossil-fuel burning appliances in new construction.
“I think this checked a lot of boxes on the things that the members of the Assembly support, maybe not at the levels that the members would have liked," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in remarks on Tuesday. "But I would say probably, this might be the best non-pandemic budget I've seen in my 23 years in the Assembly."
The final budget comes more than a month after the March 31 deadline to approve the plan, which was bogged down in negotiations between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democrats who control the Assembly and Senate.
Hochul was able to get several key agenda items into the budget, her first including an update to bail laws to remove the so-called "least restrictive" standard allowing judges to set bail in cases where the suspect poses a danger to the community.
One Hochul proposal that didn't make it into the final budget was her plan to build 800,000 new housing units over the next decade, which was rejected by Democratic legislative leaders who opted instead to give the state the authority to override local zoning laws.
Lawmakers also ditched Hochul’s plan to ban menthol and other flavored cigarettes, even as they approved plans to raise the state tax on cigarettes by $1 per pack.
"When New Yorkers look back, they don't care so much about the time element involved," Hochul said in remarks on Tuesday. "Because that time element gave me the necessary time to really get signature bills and ideas over the finish line."
Passage of the so-called "big ugly" final spending plan drew criticism from fiscal watchdogs and Republican lawmakers, who panned the lack of spending cuts, and progressive groups, which called for a higher minimum wage increase.
Citizens Budget Commission president Andrew Rein said the budget — which adds billions of dollars in new spending — "was not worth the wait" for the state's taxpayers.
"Overall, the budget weakens the state’s financial footing and does not include the governor’s bold, beneficial proposals to address the housing production and affordability crises," he said in a statement. "Increasing the State’s fiscal instability risks New York’s attractiveness to residents and businesses and increases the chance of future massive program cuts or economically harmful tax increases."
Rein said spending and subsidies — including expanding the state's film tax credit — were added to the budget "without any apparent efforts to rein in costs."
"New York needs to be both affordable and stable; this budget does not take the steps needed to get there," he said.
Republicans, who were largely left out of the budget negotiations, have criticized the spending plan for raising taxes, not cutting spending and banning gas stoves.
In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said the budget "failed to address the affordability crisis, does nothing to improve public safety, and opposes more big government mandates that threaten our economy."
"The governor and legislative leaders have repeatedly stated it was more important to have a good budget than an on-time budget," he said. "Unfortunately, for New Yorkers, they got neither. The end result of this disastrous budget deal will be more crime, fewer jobs, and continued out migration toward more affordable states."
Hochul now has 10 days to sign the budget, veto it or send it back to lawmakers with recommended changes.