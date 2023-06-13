(The Center Square) — New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell is stepping down from the top job just over a year after Mayor Eric Adams tapped her to be the first woman to lead the nation's largest police department.
Sewell, who took over the NYPD 18 months ago, announced her departure in an email to city officials, including Adams, but didn't explain a reason for her abrupt resignation.
"Since I joined you almost a year and a half ago we have faced tremendous tragedy, challenges and triumphs together," she wrote. "While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from advocacy and support for the NYPD, and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City."
Adams acknowledged Sewell's resignation and praised her for her service, saying she worked "nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a year and a half."
"Her efforts played a leading role in this administration’s tireless work to make New York City safer," he said in a statement. "When we came into office, crime was trending upwards, and thanks to the brave men and women of the NYPD, most of the major crime categories are now down. New Yorkers owe her a debt of gratitude."
New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams also praised Sewell for her work, saying she "broke barriers as the first woman, and first Black woman, to lead the largest police force in the country."
"I empathize with the unique challenges she faced that are so familiar to many of us in positions that have not traditionally been held by those who look like us," she said in a statement. "Despite differences about NYPD disciplinary policies, we shared a bond and mutual respect as professionals."
But the praise lies behind the scenes tensions, widely reported in the New York newspapers, over claims that the Adams administration micromanaged the commissioner's work.
Some of the friction has stemmed from Sewell's decision to punish Jeffrey Maddrey, the NYPD's highest-ranking uniformed officer, in response to recent allegations that he interfered with the arrest of a retired officer. Maddrey is a friend and associate of the mayor, according to published reports.
Adams, a former NYPD captain, tapped Sewell to lead the department shortly after he became mayor in January 2022, filling a campaign pledge to appoint a woman to the top law enforcement post. A 20-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department, Sewell served as chief of detectives for the department at the time.
Sewell is expected to officially step down at the end of the month and will likely be temporarily replaced by NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban until a permanent replacement is named.
"She cared about the cops on the street and was always open to working with us to improve their lives and working conditions," Patrick J. Lynch, president of the New York Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement. "There are still enormous challenges facing the N.Y.P.D. Her leadership will be sorely missed."