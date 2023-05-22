(The Center Square) — New York's limited liability corporations pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the coffers of the state's elected officials; and watchdog groups say the state's weak enforcement of existing laws mean little is known about the exact source of those contributions.
One proposal seeks to "shine a light into the murky world" of corporate finance by requiring the state to disclose the names of beneficial owners for every LLC registered in the state. The database would include the business entity's name, street address and other details.
Reinvent Albany is among those urging lawmakers to pass the "LLC Transparency Act," arguing it will create "greater transparency for New York State’s LLCs, which are increasingly being used as a back-door way to fund political campaigns.
The group said that many LLCs making political contributions had not disclosed their owners due to the weak enforcement of state disclosure laws by the Board of Elections. New York should ensure data on LLC ownership is available to local tax and law enforcement authorities, Reinvent Albany said in a statement.
"Opening up beneficial owners’ identity to the public will help government regulators and law enforcement bodies determine whether LLCs are being used to illegally move cash and dodge taxes," the group wrote.
In 2019, the state Assembly approved changes in the law to require more disclosure for LLCs when used as "political donation" vehicles, but watchdogs see the changes don't go far enough to reveal the sources of those donations.
Under current New York law, to organize an LLC, owners only need to register an official name, the county in which it will operate, and a post office box, critics of the law say.
Last year, the U.S. Justice Department published new rules requiring the disclosure to the federal government of the beneficial owners of LLCs under the Corporate Transparency Act. The federal rules are meant to crack down on criminals who use shell companies to hide illegal funds behind opaque corporate structures.
The Internal Revenue Service did a six-month pilot program in New York's Manhattan that required disclosure of LLC owners selling or purchasing property worth more than $3 million. Those findings generated news coverage that helped prompt the legislation.
Reinvent Albany said it hopes the Legislature will approve the changes and "go even further" by establishing a public database of LLC beneficial owners.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, D-Manhattan, argues that changes are needed to prevent LLC owners from hiding their identities and limit their personal exposure to debt, other obligations, and political spending.
“LLCs have operated in near total darkness for too long and our legislation would shine a badly needed light on them," he said in a recent statement. "For the international super-rich, LLCs are used as shell companies to move vast sums of money without little concern of detection."
Another main sponsor, state Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher, D-Brooklyn, said the proposal is a "simple, effective and urgent" way to "shed a light" on LLCs and other "shadow corporations" that engage in tax schemes and other criminal activity.
“Money laundering, tax avoidance, evasion of sanctions, and systemic code violations have been protected for too long in New York by the veil of LLC anonymity," she said. "I believe it’s time to shine a light on shell corporations, such as LLCs, so we can actually enforce the laws of our state, no matter how rich or powerful the business operator."