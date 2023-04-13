(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed a new "czar" to deal with one of the Big Apple's oldest and most formidable enemies: rats.
On Wednesday, Adams said he has hired former elementary school teacher Kathleen Corradi as the city's first director of rodent mitigation, tasked with exterminating legions of rats that have taken over subway stations, vacant lots and residential buildings across the city.
Corradi is a former teacher who also has worked as an administrator at the city's education department, where she was responsible for rat mitigation in public schools.
"Kathy has the knowledge, drive, experience and energy to send rats packing and create a cleaner, more welcoming city for all New Yorkers," Adams said in remarks Wednesday.
Corradi said she has a "long history with rats" and vowed that New Yorkers would be "seeing a lot of me, and a lot less rats."
"Rats are the symptom of systemic issues, including sanitation, health, housing and economic justice," she said in a statement.
The rat annihilator job comes with a generous salary of $155,000 a year with benefits, according to Adam's office, which said it had received hundreds of applications for the opening.
A job description posted on the city's website said among the qualifications, the mayor was looking for candidates with a "virulent vehemence for vermin" and "killer instincts."
In November, Adams signed legislation that included the creation of rat mitigation zones, requirements for rodent-proof trash bins in highly infested areas and quarterly reports on progress in the rat wars. The plan devotes more than $3.5 million to the effort, initially focusing on Upper Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.
"New York may be famous for the Pizza Rat, but rats, and the conditions that help them thrive will no longer be tolerated – no more dirty curbs, unmanaged spaces, or brazen burrowing," Corradi said on Wednesday.
To be sure, Adams isn't the first Big Apple mayor confronted with the problem of rat infestations.
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani appointed Deputy Mayor Joseph Lhota in the 1990s to operate a rat "task force" to deal with the problem, which helped popularize the term "rat czar." Giuliani also created a "rat academy" that trained city workers on how to deal with infestations.
Adams has even been impacted by the issue personally, after being cited by the city's health department in December for alleged rat issues at a Brooklyn townhouse he owns.
The mayor contested the claims, but an administrative judge fined him $300 for a violation.