(The Center Square) — A New York judge has sided with Republicans in a legal fight over legislative rules for approving judicial nominees sparked by a dispute over Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's pick to lead the state's highest court.
In a decision issued Tuesday, Suffolk County Superior Court Justice Thomas Whelan ruled the Senate's Democratic-controlled Judiciary Committee violated the state Constitution when it rejected Hector LaSalle's nomination as chief judge of the state Court of Appeals and declined, initially, to send it to the full Senate for an up or down vote.
Whelan said in his ruling that under state law the Senate can't 'reject' or 'pass' on the governor's judicial appointments with only a handful of lawmakers.
"Furthermore, taken to its common sense extreme, reliance upon the Senate's rule-making authority could permit a rule that authorizes a single member to 'confirm' or 'reject' a governor's appointment, converting the Senate chamber, the more deliberative body, into a deliberative 'body' of one," he wrote. "Such cannot stand as a hallmark of democracy."
LaSalle, who was vying to become the first Latino chief judge, was tapped by Hochul to fill a vacancy on New York’s Court of Appeals left by the departure of Judge Janet DiFiore.
But almost immediately Hochul's pick for the court faced criticism from progressive groups, who pointed to perceived conservative views in his rulings and judicial experience.
His nomination was rejected in January by the Judiciary Committee in a 10 to 9 vote, with only two Democrats on the 19-member panel voting to advance it.
The lawsuit, filed by the Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking Republican, Sen. Anthony Palumbo, R-Riverhead, argued the panel isn't the final arbiter of judicial nominations and called for a vote on LaSalle's nomination before the full Senate.
Democrats last week sought to defuse the GOP's unexpected legal challenge by bringing LaSalle's nomination before the full chamber, which rejected his confirmation by a 39-20 vote.
The fight over LaSalle's confirmation garnered national attention amid the political infighting between Hochul and fellow Democrats in the General Assembly.
Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-Lockport, said the ruling "confirms that Senate Democrats once again disregarded the state Constitution to support their partisan objectives."
"Instead of following the law, Senate Democrats stacked the Judiciary Committee with far-left legislators to defeat a historic Court of Appeals nominee," he said in a statement.