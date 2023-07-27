Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of Mauritania, center, watches as car services arrive to shuttle outbound migrants away from the Crossroads Hotel, due south of New York City, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Newburgh, N.Y. His face remains obscured to protect his identity. Mohamed is one of about 400 international migrants the city has been putting up in a small number of hotels in other parts of the state this month to relieve pressure on its overtaxed homeless shelter system. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)