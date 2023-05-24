(The Center Square) — New York's top law enforcement officer has joined a multi-state federal lawsuit against an Arizona-based company accused of facilitating "billions" of robocalls that "scammed" Americans out of millions of dollars.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix by 48 attorneys general, alleges that Avid Telecom used fake and invalid caller ID numbers to bombard people with robocalls, in some cases which appeared to be coming from government agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration.
The complaint alleges that the company, a Voice over Internet Protocol provider, facilitated more than 7.5 billion calls to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry, a database of consumers requesting to be excluded from robocalls.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said the lawsuit seeks to hold the telecom industry accountable for helping robocallers and scammers defraud consumers.
"Americans are sick and tired of their phones ringing off the hook with fraudulent robocalls," James said in a statement. "Seniors and vulnerable consumers have been scammed out of millions because of these illegal robocalls."
Overall, the AGs allege that Avid facilitated more than 24.5 billion calls between December 2018 and January 2023, with a majority of the calls lasting less than 15 seconds.
The lawsuit, which requests a jury trial, specifically names the company's owner Michael D. Lansky and Vice President Stacey S. Reeves, claiming they violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer protection laws.
The company's leaders ignored complaints about their screening procedures and "chose profit over running a business that conforms to state and federal law," the AGs allege.
"Defendants could have chosen to implement effective and meaningful procedures to prevent — or even significantly mitigate — the perpetration of illegal behavior onto and across Avid Telecom’s network but chose not to do so," the AGs wrote in the complaint.
The allegations stem from an investigation by the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, a bipartisan group of 51 attorneys general, including the District of Columbia, convened last year to probe claims about telecommunications companies handling robocalls.
In a statement, the company denied the allegations in the lawsuit and said it was "disappointed" that the AGs didn't convey their concerns. The statement said the company will "defend itself vigorously and vindicate its rights and reputation through the legal process."
"Contrary to the allegations in the complaint, Avid Telecom operates in a manner that is compliant with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations,” Avid said in a statement. “The company has never been found by any court or regulatory authority to have transmitted unlawful traffic and it is prepared to meet with the Attorneys General, as it has on many occasions in the past, to further demonstrate its good faith and lawful conduct."