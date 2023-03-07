(The Center Square) — New York business groups want the state to pay off billions of dollars in pandemic-related debt to a fund that pays out jobless benefits, arguing employers shouldn't be saddled with the costs.
In an open letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature, a 26-member business coalition calls on Albany leaders to address "one of the most significant lingering financial burdens caused by the COVID pandemic -- $8 billion in outstanding federal loans to New York’s unemployment insurance program.
New York shelled out billions of dollars in jobless benefits during the pandemic, as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. Laid-off workers also received money from federal pandemic unemployment programs.
To keep the benefits flowing, the state borrowed billions of dollars from the federal government, which must be repaid. But the debt to the state’s trust fund has driven up insurance rates paid by private employers into the unemployment trust fund, which business leaders say is unfair.
"This debt results in hundreds of millions in higher federal and state payroll taxes on New York’s private-sector employers," the coalition said in a statement. "Since this debt results from state-directed office closings, it makes sense that public funds be used to help address the debt of this otherwise 100% employer-funded program."
The coalition, which includes the New York chapter of National Federation of Independent Business, New York Farm Bureau, New York State Restaurant Association, Retail Council of New York State and Associated General Contractors of New York State, proposed several options for eliminating the outstanding debt.
Among them: pay the annual interest on outstanding federal loans, estimated at up to $130 million in 2023; provide relief from increased federal UI taxes on employers and pay off debt caused by fraudulent unemployment payments.
The New York Labor Department estimates $400 million in COVID-related fraudulent payments were made through the state's employer-financed unemployment program.
"Under current law, these costs are spread across all employers through a UI program “subsidiary” tax," the coalition said. "General fund reimbursement of fraudulent payments would avoid adding the cost of these state-approved payments to be borne solely by employers through increased payroll taxes."
Overall, the coalition said the state needs to make a major financial commitment to paying down the debt, much of which was incurred through no fault of their own.
To date, 33 states have devoted more than $26 billion in public funds – much of it from the federal CARES Act or American Rescue Plan Act funds – to pay off federal advances, stabilize UI programs and reduce the tax burden on employers, the coalition noted.
"Unfortunately, New York is the only state that took significant federal UI loans and failed to apply state resources to provide UI payroll tax relief to employers," they wrote.
The request comes as lawmakers in Albany prepare to dig into Gov. Hochul's $227 billion proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which must be finalized by April 1.
Business leaders, as well as some lawmakers, have criticized the lack of relief for businesses from the unemployment insurance costs in the governor's spending plan.