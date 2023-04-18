(The Center Square) — Embattled New York congressman George Santos has filed paperwork to run for reelection as he faces campaign finance and ethics violations.
The freshman lawmaker said he will seek a second two-year term representing New York's 3rd Congressional District in Congress in the 2024 elections.
In a statement, Santos' campaign boasted he had been a "diligent legislator and outspoken critic of the Washington Establishment" since he was sworn into office in January and has "introduced and co-sponsored" several proposals in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives.
"I was elected to fulfill my campaign promises of securing our border, lowering the cost of living, solving the disastrous SALT issue in our tax code, and fighting the Hochul crime crisis of policies that empower criminals to terrorize the people of New York," he said in a statement. "I've been in office for 100 days, and through legislation and my votes I've already made significant efforts to honor those promises."
His decision to seek reelection comes after he admitted to lying about key details of his background as a candidate in the previous election, and as he faces down a House ethics probe and allegations he violated campaign finance rules.
The House Ethics Committee is investigating claims he "failed to properly disclose" required information on financial statements, "violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment."
Meanwhile, a Federal Elections Commission complaint filed by the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign Legal Center alleges Santos and his campaign engaged in a "straw donor scheme" to conceal the sources of a $705,000 personal loan to his campaign.
Santos has admitted to faking his resume and lying about his educational background, but claims he hasn't broken the law or crossed any ethical lines.
In the midterm elections, Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York's 3rd CD, which includes Queens and parts of Nassau County. He was the first openly gay Republican elected to the House, and helped tip the balance of power in Congress to Republicans, who now control a narrow majority in the chamber.
But Santos has drawn scorn from his own party, including Republican officials in Nassau County, who have threatened to cut off campaign funds if he doesn't step down.
Recent polls have shown a bipartisan majority of voters in the congressional district want Santos to resign.
An anonymous group that calls itself Concerned Citizens of NY-03, which has been pushing for Santos to resign, ripped his plans to seek another term.
"How dare he have the nerve to seek reelection!" the group said in a statement. "He serves on no congressional committees, he took weeks to open an office in the district, and he is unable to help the constituents, because they are afraid to share personal information for fear of becoming the victim of his next con."
But even as the criticism escalated, Santos took a defiant stance by refusing to step down and firing back publicly at critics who said he should resign from the post. His social media profiles are full of threads where he personally responds to critical comments from other elected officials and the general public.
So far, only two other candidates -- Democrat Josh Lafazan and Republican Kellen Curry — have filed to challenge Santos for New York's 3rd congressional district in the 2024 elections.
Both candidates have been busy raising money and support for their fledgling campaigns, while hammering away at Santos in social media statements.
"Santos is a liar and a fraud. He belongs in prison, not the House of Representatives," Lafazan, a former Nassau County legislator, posted in response to Santos reelection bid. "The key to taking back the House is removing fraudster George Santos once and for all."