(The Center Square) — The hometown of Wall Street, New York City has received another credit rating upgrade for its strong economy, robust reserves and fiscal control.
Fitch Ratings has increased its rating on $677.5 million in New York City general-obligation bonds by a notch, from AA- to AA, and bumped up the Big Apple's rating on other debt service bonds for hospitals and infrastructure projects to A+, the company said in a statement Friday.
Fitch said the upgrade, its second increase in a year, reflects New York City's "improved financial foundation coming out of the pandemic, which places the city in a much stronger position to manage through future economic downturns, including near-term challenges due to an expected deceleration of revenue growth."
"The record revenue performance and strong recovery from the pandemic, as well as improvement in reserve levels following the removal of restrictions on such activity, will help management mitigate these pressures and other uncertainties associated with inflation and future labor costs," Fitch wrote in the report.
"Federal stimulus aid has relieved fiscal pressure that would have otherwise resulted from the city's lagged economic recovery and supported structural budgetary balance," the agency added.
Mayor Eric Adams praised the upgrade from the ratings agency, saying it reflects his administration's "strong fiscal management" and the city's economic recovery.
“Since day one, fiscal discipline has been a hallmark of our administration," Adams said in a statement. "We will continue to build an equitable recovery and use taxpayer dollars wisely as we continue to ‘Get Stuff Done’ for New Yorkers across the city."
State Comptroller Scott Lander said the upgrade reflects the "strong steps" New York City has taken to shore up our reserves with the largest deposit yet in our rainy day fund, as well as our ‘exceptionally strong’ budget oversight and fiscal management."
Fitch, one of three major Wall Street credit rating agencies that grade government-issued debt, noted the city's strong financial footing means it will be able to weather the impact of a potential recession. That has been helped by New York City resuming its role as a "leading" international tourist destination.
"The combination of strong revenue control, adequate spending flexibility and available financial cushion and other tools leaves the city well positioned to address the effect of a moderate economic downturn," the agency said.
The report also noted the city has now recovered about 90% of jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, driven in part by substantial growth last year.
"The local economy and operating budget remain strongly linked to the financial activities sector, which was relatively unaffected by the pandemic and accounts for 25% of earnings compared with 10% for the U.S., the report's authors wrote.
But Fitch noted several outstanding labor agreements create "uncertainty" in the city's financial outlook, which might impact future ratings.
"Other labor-related concerns include control of overtime spending and benefit costs," the report's authors noted. "Pension contribution costs have risen from lower fiscal 2021 levels due to weaker pension asset performance, for which losses are smoothed over five years."