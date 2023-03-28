(The Center Square) — New Yorkers overwhelmingly support giving judges more discretion to set bail for dangerous criminals and imposing new taxes on the state's top earners.
That's according to a new Siena College poll, which found 72% of New Yorkers support giving judges more discretion to set bail for those accused of serious crimes. That's up from 65% in January, pollsters said.
The survey of about 800 voters, conducted between March 19-22, found support for judicial discretion was high across partisan lines, with 76% of Democrats, 71% of independents and 69% of Republicans saying they favor it.
The findings add new grist to a fight between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York's legislative leaders over her push to tighten the law.
As part of her preliminary budget Hochul proposed to reinstate bail for some criminal charges, while giving state judges more discretion to decide whether some people might be dangerous if released.
New York eliminated bail for most nonviolent felony charges in 2020 as part of an overhaul of the criminal justice system. A series of high profile murders and shootings across the state prompted Hochul and others to call for tightening pre-detention bail laws.
But Hochul's proposal has been largely rejected by Democratic leaders in the state Assembly and Senate, who have stripped her proposal from the budget package.
Hochul argues that while murders and shootings have declined, the state's overall crime rate is "headed in the wrong direction" and state judges are hamstrung from keeping dangerous criminals locked up ahead of trial. Those concerns were echoed by the Siena poll, which found a majority of New Yorkers are worried about crime.
"For more than a year, at least 90% of voters have said crime is a serious problem in the state, at least 60% say very serious," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.
The poll also showed strong bipartisan support for imposing a new tax on New Yorkers with incomes above $5 million, which Hochul staunchly opposes.
“More than three-quarters of voters support increasing the personal income tax for those making at least $5 million, including 64% of conservatives, and at least 60% of every other demographic group," Greenberg said.
The Siena poll found support among New Yorkers for banning flavored tobacco and providing fiscal incentives to cities and towns that meet increased housing goals.
Meanwhile, pollsters say Hochul's ratings have slipped from previous surveys with her favorability rating at 43%-43%, down from 46%-43% in February.
"Hochul hit her highest favorability and job approval ratings in January – although she has never had a majority of New Yorkers viewing her favorably – and has slipped a little in each of the last two months," Greenberg said. "It will be interesting, after the dust settles from the budget battles in the coming days – and weeks? – to see how voters grade Hochul – and the Legislature."