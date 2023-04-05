(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has ordered city agencies to cut their budgets by 4% in the next fiscal year, and make subsequent cuts in coming years amid concerns about a weakening economy and shrinking tax revenue.
The order, outlined in a letter from City Budget Director Jacques Jiha, gives most city departments 10 days to come up with a list of cuts for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, and suggests additional cuts for future budget cycles. The directive urges department heads to avoid layoffs and "where possible" minimize the impact to municipal services and programs.
The New York City Education Department and The City University of New York will only have to cut their budgets by 3%, according to the city's new budget trimming plan.
Adams filed his preliminary $102.7 billion "no frills" budget proposal for the next fiscal year in January, which called for increasing spending by 2% over the previous fiscal year.
But the Big Apple's budget writers say the city is expected to see less tax revenue in coming years and faces significant costs ranging from new contracts with the city's labor unions to the financial impact due to an influx of asylum seekers.
On Monday, the New York City Council released its response to Adam's budget plan, which criticized the mayor's plan for underfunding crucial city services and called for $1.3 billion in new investments. The Council identified $2.7 billion in revenue that the mayor didn't account for in his spending plan.
"Failing to adequately invest in our city and New Yorkers, at a time where we’re facing so many crises, also carries immense risks," Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said at a press briefing on the plan. "They could result in families going hungry, worsening mental health and housing crises, and other far reaching consequences that impact our economy, health and safety."
A key priority for council members is expanding the city's Fair Fare program, which provides a 50% subsidy on public transit fares for New Yorkers with incomes up to 100% of the federal poverty level, regardless of their immigration status. More than 280,000 people have signed up for the program, according to the council.
The council wants to expand the program to provide subsidies to individuals within up to 200% of the federal poverty level, which would cost an additional $61.5 million.
"This budgeted amount should in no way cap the application process," the council wrote in its budget proposal. "If it turns out that the uptake rate for the expansion of Fair Fares is greater than expected the city should allocate the additional funds necessary to cover the cost of providing Fair Fares to all eligible applicants."
This is the third time Adams has relied on the Program to Eliminate the Gap, which allows the mayor to set spending reduction targets for city agencies to offset projected revenue shortfalls.
Last January, Adams called for a 3% spending reduction shortly after taking office, and in September issued another round of 3% cuts in the current fiscal year and 4.75% in targeted cuts for coming fiscal years.
The latest round of cuts was praised by the Citizens Budget Commission, a fiscal watchdog group, which said the city's budget gaps are expected to grow to $6.5 billion by fiscal year 2027, not including the cost of new labor contract costs, asylum-seeker expenses, federal fiscal cliffs, under-budgeted overtime and other costs.
"This action is timely, if not overdue," Andrew S. Rein, the commission's president, said in a statement. "Any delay increases the chance that the city barrels head first into the impending fiscal wall and has to make massive cuts in the future."