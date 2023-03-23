(The Center Square) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is touting new stats showing an overall uptick in crime in New York last year as she makes the case for tightening the state's pre-detention bail laws.
In a speech at the state Capitol on Wednesday, Hochul pressed the case for approval of her proposal that would reinstate bail for some charges, while giving state judges more discretion to decide whether some people might be dangerous if released.
“It’s common sense, and it will not sacrifice the progress we’ve made in ensuring our overall justice system is more just," she said in remarks. "I believe it’s the right thing to do, and I look forward to working with the Legislature on this change."
The Democrat cited new statewide data showing murders were down 11% from 2021 to 2022, while shootings in New York City dropped by 17% during the same period.
Hochul noted that the state's crime index — including burglary, robbery, rape and assaults — was up 21% in 2022 compared to a year earlier. While the increase is "nowhere near" spikes in crime in New York during previous decades, she said the data is "heading in the wrong direction."
"We cannot rest until every single New Yorker can feel safe in their homes, on the streets and subways, and in their place of work," Hochul said.
In 2020, New York eliminated bail for most nonviolent felony charges as part of a broader effort to address inequities in the criminal justice system. The move was aimed at helping impoverished defendants, who often can't afford cash bail after being arrested.
Hochul has pitched the bail reform plan as part of her $227 billion budget proposal for the April 1 fiscal year, which also calls for increased spending on criminal justice and public safety programs.
"I want to make it clear that we're not incarcerating people for low-level crimes, or criminalizing poverty, giving judges the discretion necessary to ensure public safety," Hochul said in her remarks on Wednesday.
But the bail reform plan has met with resistance from progressive Democrats in the state Legislature, who argue tougher bail laws won't take a bite out of crime and would rollback years of criminal justice reforms.
Democratic leaders in the state Assembly and Senate rolled out their versions of the spending package last week, which were stripped of Hochul's bail reforms.
Groups that push for criminal justice reforms say the changes are unnecessary and praised Democratic lawmakers for pushing back against Hochul's bail law overhaul.
"The data is clear: reducing incarceration has not undermined public safety," Alana Sivin, New York state director for the advocacy group, Forward U.S., founded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "Bail reform alone has kept $104 million in communities and has prevented at least 24,000 people from spending time in jail."
But Republican lawmakers argue Hochul's proposal doesn't go far enough to protect victims of crime by keeping more dangerous suspects locked up ahead of trial.
"The Democratic conference continues to advance pro criminal policies that coddle criminals, cause havoc in our streets and have left New Yorkers in fear," Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said in a statement. "Assault, prostitution, burglary, robbery and theft are all crimes that have no more accountability and are no longer eligible for bail."