(The Center Square) — New York had the nation’s biggest increase in unemployment claims in the last week of February compared with the same week pre-pandemic, according to a new WalletHub report.
The WalletHub analysis compared 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on changes in first-time unemployment claims and claims per capita to determine the ranking.
New York had the second-highest number of unemployment claims in the week of Feb. 27, or 316 per every 100,000 workers, according to the personal finance website. The state reported a 117% increase in unemployment claims in the week of Feb. 27 compared with the week of Feb. 20. That's the second-highest in the nation.
Meanwhile, the state reported 4.715% more claims in the week of Feb. 27 compared with the pre-pandemic week of Feb. 25, 2019, the report noted. That's the highest in the nation for that timeframe.
Nationwide, new unemployment claims increased 11.1% week-over-week on Feb. 27, the report's authors said. Roughly 5.7 million workers in the U.S. are unemployed.
"The U.S. has reduced unemployment from record highs during the COVID-19 pandemic back to historic lows," the report's authors noted. "Now, however, high inflation and the looming threat of a recession could cause unemployment claims to spike once more."
While there was an increase in weekly claims nationally, 18 states — including Rhode Island, Oklahoma and Arkansas — saw first-time unemployment claims drop in the previous week, according to the report.
Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub Analyst, noted many of the recent layoffs are impacting the high-tech sector as big companies brace for a potential recession.
“Tech companies are more sensitive to rising interest rates because of how they're funded, so it’s no surprise they’re also the quickest to impose layoffs,” she said. “Just because one sector is doing it, doesn’t necessarily mean the rest will follow.”
But a recession would negatively affect unemployment, she said, which combined with record high inflation would be "disastrous" for many peoples' pocketbooks.
"Even Americans with jobs right now are struggling to afford essentials like food and gas," Gonzalez said. "If those numbers climb while more people become unemployed, we might see an economy in deep recession."