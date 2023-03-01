(The Center Square) — New York’s film tax credit is a giveaway to big Hollywood movie studios that provides the state’s taxpayers little in return for the investment, according to a new report.
The Empire Center's report argues New Yorkers are getting fleeced by the generous film production program, which has doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in refundable tax credits for producers of blockbuster movies such as "Gangs of New York" and "The Avengers" over the past two decades.
"The fundamental rule behind any economic development tax credit is that it’s supposed to result in more tax receipts than the state is forgoing," Empire Center fellow Ken Giradin wrote in the report. "But in three rounds of economic studies, the state has never demonstrated that New York state taxpayers are coming out ahead."
The Empire Center's report pointed to New York's latest economic impact study on the tax credits, which attributed an estimated $1 billion in state tax receipts to economic activity from $2.1 billion in film tax credits issued in 2019 and 2020.
"Put another way, by the state’s own estimate, New York state taxpayers lost about 49 cents for every dollar in film credits," Giradin wrote.
The report comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul pushes to make film and television productions eligible for up to 35% reimbursement and increasing the amount of credits to $700 million per year.
Hochul, a Democrat, has also proposed making film writer and director salaries eligible for reimbursement through the tax credits.
But Giradin said the state is losing money on the deal, and Albany leaders should instead be "yelling cut" to end the generous tax subsidy.
The report noted the state government has given Hollywood studios millions of dollars in capital grants, funded public agencies to facilitate filming, and picked up millions in the studios’ job training costs.
"To that end, New York taxpayers lose money on the state’s film tax credit," he wrote. "They lose even more money on their support for the film and television industry as a whole."
But Giradin said the film industry has "done an Oscar-worthy job of keeping lawmakers glued to a few key misconceptions about the tax credit."
"Proponents have found sympathetic ears among Albany lawmakers, who are receptive to talk about “jobs” and relish in being able to hobnob with celebrities," he wrote.
"The state’s labor unions have defended the credit because it supports unionized crew and studio positions, and sticking up for it has also paid dividends for politicians’ campaign coffers, especially if they’re seen as a "strong protector" of the tax credit," he added.
New York has had a film tax credit program since 2004, when the credits totaled about $25 million per year, allowing producers to claim 10% of production costs.
The state eventually expanded the credit, making it worth up to 35% of filming costs by 2008. The state also made post-production work, such as visual effects and editing, eligible for the credit, and increased the pool of credits available in a year to $420 million, the report noted.
Republican lawmakers have filed a bill every session to repeal the state's film tax credit program, but the proposals haven't gained much traction in the Democratic controlled General Assembly.
Giradin said other states, such as Connecticut are debating whether to scrap film tax credits as part of broader discussions on eliminating unproductive tax breaks for corporations.
He said New York could carve out a path for other states by eliminating the generous subsidies, arguing "films would be shot in New York regardless because there’s where so much studio and talent infrastructure is located."
"New York should immediately repeal its production and post-production tax credits because the state loses money on the deal," he wrote. "Since the credits are claimed years in advance, this would give other states time to dial back their own — since they wouldn’t be competing with New York anymore."