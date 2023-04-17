(The Center Square) — New York faces a legal challenge over a new law that requires nursing homes to designate a majority of their funds to care and services for residents amid claims the mandate will be "devastating" to the senior care industry.
A lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court on behalf of 132 nursing homes, seeks to block portions of a 2021 law requiring public and private residential health care facilities to spend a minimum of 70% of their total operating revenue on care, and at least 40% of revenue on resident-facing staffing.
The suit alleges the new regulations are unconstitutional and pose "the most serious regulatory threat to the nursing home industry, and potentially to thousands of nursing home residents statewide, in recent memory." It seeks a temporary injunction barring the state Department of Health from enforcing penalties against providers.
"These infirmities trample upon established constitutional rights, threaten and destabilize homes statewide, and ultimately endanger the care and well-being of the state’s most vulnerable residents," the plaintiffs wrote in the complaint.
Specifically, the lawsuit targets a provision of the 2021 law requiring nursing homes with profits over a 5% cap to turn those funds over to a state-managed fund, which lawyers for the nursing homes argue would essentially force them to turn over private and federal Medicare dollars to fund the state’s Medicaid program.
The plaintiffs claim the provision of the law also "marks a quantum shift toward abdicating legislative responsibility and oversight concerning the health care purse in New York, moving nearly a billion dollars annually into an under-regulated slush fund for the [New York Health] commissioner to disburse, or not disburse, as he sees fit."
The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the law, which so far has survived other court fights seeking to overturn it.
The law was signed by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo, also requires nursing home facilities to maintain daily nursing staffing hours equal to 3.5 hours of care per resident per day. Enforcement of the law was delayed for years amid executive orders and legal challenges.
In 2022, the industry group LeadingAge NY filed a petition seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the enforcement of minimum nursing hours requirements and minimum direct care spending requirement under the new law. Several other lawsuits have been filed.
Nursing homes could face fines of up to $2,000 per day for failing to meet the new nursing ratio and spending requirements.
Supporters of the law, which includes labor unions representing healthcare workers, say it was meant to improve accountability in how nursing homes spend federal Medicaid dollars, while ensuring most of the funds are spent on medical care and not administrative costs.
The move was also prompted by concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic that nursing homes and other facilities weren't spending enough money on protecting residents from the risk of infection.
But the plaintiffs in the new lawsuit claim that the requirements violate protections under the U.S. Constitution, including the Contracts Clause and Supremacy Clause, and will be "extremely damaging" to the senior care industry.
They said the law sets "arbitrary and capricious spending standards and a net revenue cap that, in relation to spending, are impossible to satisfy, wholly unrelated to quality of care, and, in relation to the cap, improperly confiscate both private and Medicare funds from both for-profit and not-for-profit facilities to fund the State’s Medicaid program."
On a federal level, the Biden Administration is preparing to impose minimum staffing requirements on nursing homes in response to the catastrophic impact of the pandemic, which resulted in an estimated 160,000 nursing home resident deaths from COVID-19, as well as 2,700 staff members.
A 2001 report by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which regulates the nursing home industry, recommended nursing homes provide at least 4.1 hours of nursing care to every resident each day, the equivalent of one nurse for every seven residents on day and evening shifts.