(The Center Square) — New York City's sports organizations will be allowed to use their venues to drum up money for charity under a bill signed by Mayor Eric Adams.
The new law authorizes sporting venues such as Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, and Madison Square Garden to be used to hold raffles and other games of chance, which will allow sporting organizations like the Yankees and Mets to team up with charities to increase their philanthropic work.
Adams called the new law a "home run" for the city's nonprofits and said it would make it easier for the New York sports franchises to partner with charitable organizations to raise money for needy causes.
"New York City is home to some of the greatest sporting teams in the nation, and we love supporting them — especially when they give back to the community," he said.
Adams said major sporting franchises across the country allow so-called 50-50 charitable raffles, which have provided a valuable source of revenue for nonprofit groups and fundraising campaigns.
"There are thousands of people sitting in the stands at stadiums, ballparks and sporting events who want to give back, and really don’t know how to," Adams said.
Under the new law, sports venues throughout New York City can host charitable raffles during professional or collegiate sporting competitions. Raffles can be conducted two hours before the beginning of play until the end, among other restrictions.
The bill's sponsor, New York Council Member Rafael Salamanca, Jr., said while New York state allows 50-50 charitable raffles at sporting venues across the state, New York City — where many of the state's premier sporting venues are located — has been prevented from doing so by arcane city law.
"With the introduction of 50/50 fan raffles in New York City sporting venues, we have paved the way for sports teams to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities each season," Salamanca said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing the positive impact that this new initiative will bring to our city."
Maria-Torres Springer, New York City's Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development, said the money, drummed up by charitable games at sporting events, will help nonprofits with their missions "from delivering hot meals to our older adults to providing after-school programming to our children."
Yankees' president Randy Levine welcomed the approval of the changes and said charitable raffles would get underway at Yankee Stadium following the All-Star break.
“This is something that has been in the works for a long time," Levine said at a bill signing last week. "It’s done in a lot of places, and it’s something that fans all over the country and in other places in this state have loved. It’s going to raise a lot of money for charity. Fans are going to love it."