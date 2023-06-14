(The Center Square) — New York City educators will get generous pay raises and bonuses up to 20% under a new $6.4 million, five-year tentative labor contract between Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s largest teachers union.
The agreement with the United Federation of Teachers, which the union's rank-and-file membership must still ratify, covers about 120,000 teachers and staff, and would provide annual raises for teachers of between 3% to 3.5% plus recurring retention bonuses, beginning at $400 next year and increasing to $1,000 by 2026.
It would also authorize a $3,000 "ratification bonus" for unionized educators, and raise starting salaries for teachers from $61,000 to $72,000 for those with a bachelor's degree and between $69,000 to $81,000 for those with a master's degree.
The proposed five-year agreement would also reduce the time it takes educators to reach a salary of $100,000 from 15 to eight years. That means the top pay for some teachers could exceed $150,000 a year, including the proposed yearly bonuses.
Adams boasted that the agreement included "major victories" for teachers by providing wage increases and funding new programs to attract and retain educators.
"Our city’s educators work each and every day to provide a brighter future for our children and our city, and they deserve to be paid a fair wage," Adams said in a statement.
Union leaders also praised the tentative agreement, saying it will mean better pay and changes in policy that will improve working conditions for educators.
“As our parents and community members know, the city’s public-school educators need to be respected, appropriately paid, and have more autonomy in how they do their jobs," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement. "This tentative contract accomplishes all these goals."
The collective bargaining agreement is the latest labor deal brokered by Adams, following approved contracts with District Council 37, the city's largest municipal workers union, and the Police Benevolent Association, the largest police union.
But like those other two agreements, the deal doesn't appear to include any significant concessions from organized labor, which will likely open up Adams to criticism as he runs for reelection.
If ratified, the teachers' union contract would also help Adams fulfill a campaign pledge to create a virtual learning program. The plan would expand "virtual learning" options with some courses available remotely for students who can't regularly attend school during the week.
"This program stands to provide equal opportunities for all our students, transcending traditional barriers and making education more accessible than ever before," New York City Department of Education Chancellor David C. Banks said in a statement. "The future of New York City public schools looks brighter today with this collaborative agreement."