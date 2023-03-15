(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is opening two new "humanitarian" relief centers to accommodate an influx of asylum-seekers as the city winds down a facility at a Brooklyn cruise terminal.
The two new locations for Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers, in Midtown Manhattan and Bushwick, Brooklyn, will be capable of housing up to 1,200 adult men.
Adams said the centers will provide those seeking asylum "with a place to stay, access support, and get to their final destinations." He said the refugee center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will close at the end of March, and resume "normal operations" ahead of cruise season this spring.
"We continue to do more than any other city in the nation, but as the number of asylum seekers continues to grow, we are in serious need of support from both our state and federal governments," Adams said in a statement.
More than 51,000 migrants have traveled to New York City in the past year, which Adams said is straining the city's ability to provide basic housing, food and other basic services. The city set up the temporary "humanitarian" relief centers last year, which are currently providing housing for more than 31,000 asylum seekers.
The Adams administration estimates the city will need to spend more than $4 billion to provide housing healthcare, another assistance for migrants over the next two fiscal years. The city is expected to get about $1.8 billion from the state and federal government to help deal with the migrant crisis.
But Adams has called for more congressional funding and a "national response" to the crisis. The mayor traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to see the scope of the problem first hand.
Advocates said the mayor's move to expand shelter capacity will help ease the strain on homeless shelters, but they want the city to come up with a "permanent" housing plan for asylum seekers and ease restrictions, such as eliminating a 90-day waiting period to qualify for city benefits and extending eligibility for housing vouchers to undocumented immigrants.
Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, said opening temporary shelters "may help to meet short-term emergency needs, but does little to help families get back on their feet over the long run."
"Rather than an extended game of whack-a-mole for where asylum seekers can rest their heads at night, the City needs to get serious about developing long term solutions to our affordability crisis," he said in a statement.
Last week, Adams unveiled a "blueprint" for the city's response to the refugee crisis that creates a new city agency tasked with coordinating efforts to provide temporary shelter, food and other basic necessities for asylum seekers and assist them with job authorization requests and legal services.
Adam's response to the crisis has been criticized by Republicans, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who took to social media over the weekend to blast the mayor's plan to provide employment training for asylum seekers.
"New Yorkers are fleeing due to the high crime, high taxes, and woke leadership," the former Florida governor posted on Twitter Friday. "Now [Adams] wants them to pay for illegal migrants to go to school? Mayor Adams’ leadership is an embarrassment."
Adams fired back, accusing Scott of "misleading the public" about his $1.2 million plan to pay for sending asylum seekers upstate to receive employment training while they wait for immigration paperwork to be processed.
"These aren’t ‘illegal migrants.’ They're asylum seekers, here legally," Adams posted. "This is part of the workforce training and relocation program that will actually save taxpayers money. Stop misleading the public and do your job."