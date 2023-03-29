(The Center Square) — New York cannabis regulators will be able to issue licenses for pot shops in most regions of the state, following a federal appeals court ruling that lifts an injunction blocking the move.
The ruling by the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, allows New York to begin issuing operating licenses to qualifying pot businesses in central New York, the mid-Hudson region, western New York and Brooklyn, which had been blocked as a result of an ongoing legal challenge. The ruling keeps a block on pot licenses in place for the Finger Lakes region.
In November, a U.S. District Court judge issued the injunction against licenses in response to a lawsuit filed by a Michigan-based company challenging the state's policy giving first preference for cannabis licenses to individuals with previous convictions for possession or sale of the drug, which remains illegal under federal law.
The policy, which was approved as part of New York's recreational pot law, is meant to give preference to communities that were disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.
The lawsuit, filed by Variscite NY One, argues the state's policy is unconstitutional and violates federal interstate commerce protections.
The injunction issued by U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe halted licenses for being issued in the regions where the company had applied, but excluded nine other regions of the state, including most of New York City. In his ruling, Sharpe said the state's pot license application requirements will "have a discriminatory effect on out-of-state residents."
But the state appealed the ruling, arguing it would "suffer irreparable harm" if the injunction is not lifted for the more than 50 dispensaries in those regions that have been blocked from opening their doors amid the legal challenge.
"The preliminary injunction leaves the putative recipients of 54 dispensary licenses indefinitely unable to do business and threatens the economic stability of cannabis growers and manufacturers who will, as a result of the injunction, lack enough buyers for their goods," lawyers for the state argued in the request for an appeal.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul praised the appeals court decision lifting much of the injunction, which she said means "for the first time, New Yorkers in nearly every region of the state will have access to safer, high-quality, adult-use cannabis products."
"New York's brand-new cannabis industry is making significant progress to promote social equity and right the wrongs of the past, creating the fairest and safest market in the nation," Hochul said.
New York legalized recreational cannabis in 2021 under legislation signed by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo, allowing cultivation and retail sales and setting up a system of taxation and regulation for the new industry. To date, about 10 retail pot shops have opened across the state, officials say.
To date, at least 21 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territory of Guam have legalized recreational marijuana, to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty-seven states have medical marijuana programs.