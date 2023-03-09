(The Center Square) — New York Senate Republicans have unveiled their budget plan ahead of upcoming debate on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $227 billion budget, calling for tax cuts, rolling back business regulations and other steps to lower the state's cost of living.
In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, the Senate's Republican Conference called for inclusion of key, economic, public safety, and quality of life proposals in the fiscal year, 2024 budget, which they said "will directly benefit millions of hard-working taxpaying New Yorkers."
The letter was signed by Senate Republican Minority leader Rob Ortt, R-Lockport, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Andrew Lanza, R-Staten Island, and other GOP legislative leaders.
Topping the list of priorities in their "Rescue NY Agenda," Republican lawmakers are urging Senate Democrats to reject any tax increase, including Hochul's proposal to hike the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation Mobility Tax payroll tax from 0.34% to 0.50% on employers in New York City and suburban counties served by the transit system.
"New York continues to have among the highest tax burdens in the nation," the senators wrote. "Any new tax increases, including the MCTMT rate increase, proposed during this year’s budget-making process must be rejected."
The lawmakers called for indexing New York’s income tax brackets, standard deduction, and dependent exemptions to inflation. They said the move would prevent “bracket creep” when taxpayers moving into higher tax brackets face higher tax rates without any increase to their real income. The adjustment could save taxpayers $300 million a year.
"During a period of rampant inflation, such as the moment we find ourselves in, taxpayers will be facing stealth tax increases never approved by elected lawmakers," they wrote.
Other tax reforms should come in the form of property tax easements, Republican lawmakers say, to offset the impact on county governments from Hochul's proposal to withhold an estimated $626 million in federal Medicaid dollars that counties would otherwise get over the next year to increase reimbursement rates for hospitals and nursing homes.
They said Hochul's plan would cost county governments nearly $1 billion, which would force them to raise property taxes to make up for the anticipated revenue loss to local coffers.
The senators are also calling for steps to improve New York's "worst in the nation, business climate" by cutting taxes, including a proposal to increase the corporate tax threshold from $390,000 to $500,000 and lowering the rate to 2.5%.
The GOP's plan also calls for eliminating one-third of state regulations over the next three years "by simplifying and streamlining the state’s rulemaking and licensing practices, reforming the state’s project-killing development process, fast-tracking the appeals process, and reining in overzealous state agencies."
The conference is also pitching plans to lower housing and higher education costs, provide more support for veterans and senior citizens and relief for farmers, among other proposals.
Ortt said the Senate GOP's agenda includes "common sense solutions" to address "critical concerns" facing the state. He said those include "crushing taxes and runaway government spending to pro-criminal policies that have made New York more dangerous" and "intrusive state mandates and government overreach."
"With families and seniors struggling to pay for fuel and essential groceries, a weak and battered economy, and a criminal justice system that is failing to protect law-abiding citizens, New Yorkers are demanding action," Ortt said in a statement.
Next week, the state Assembly and the Senate are expected to vote on advancing the budget which will kick off negotiations between the two chambers over a final spending package, which is due by April 1.