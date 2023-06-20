(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is touting a new union-backed law setting restrictions on the use of quotas for workers fulfilling orders for Amazon, UPS and other logistics companies.
Under the law, which went into effect on Monday, companies with warehouse operations in New York will be required to disclose corporate quota requirements to workers.
The law also seeks to prevent companies from firing or disciplining workers for failing to reach quotas that haven't been disclosed or which don't provide legally required breaks for warehousing employees.
Hochul said the new law she signed in December seeks to address "unreasonable work quotas and provide warehouse workers with protections from retaliation by their employers."
"New York's warehouse workers deserve to be treated with fairness, dignity, and respect, and we are making a significant stride toward achieving that," she said in a statement. "With this legislation now in effect, we are holding firm to our commitment to ensure fairer and safer workplaces for all New Yorkers."
The move was backed by labor leaders, who say the new law includes "long overdue" protections for warehouse workers and shields them from retaliation for asserting their rights under the new rules.
"Warehouse workers suffer serious work-related injuries at a rate more than twice the average for all private industries," Mario Cilento, president of the New York State AFL-CIO, said in a statement. "These workers routinely spend entire shifts speeding through tasks in an attempt to meet quotas mandated by their employers, all too often suffering musculoskeletal and repetitive stress injuries as a result."
Stu Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, called the new law "an important step in ensuring that workers are not forced to choose between their job and their safety."
Unions pushed for the changes in response to studies suggesting that corporate quotas lead to higher injury rates than at other warehousing companies.
Last year, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Amazon for failing to record injuries properly at six warehouses around the country, including one in New York, and proposed nearly $30,000 in fines.
But the changes were opposed by Amazon and other companies, which argued that the legislation was based on a misunderstanding of quota policies.
New York's new law follows a similar measure in California, which prohibits large retailers from firing warehouse workers for missing quotas and creates a "private right of action" allowing current or former employees to file a civil suit against companies that violate the rules.