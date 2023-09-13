Bags containing a pillow, towel, and bed sheets are placed on cots inside a dormitory tent during a media tour of a shelter New York City is setting up to house up to 1,000 migrants in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The new emergency relief center at the parking lot of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Hospital will house adult men who are asylum seekers and will offer services including meals and medical care, the officials said. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)