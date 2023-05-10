(The Center Square) — Embattled New York Republican Congressman George Santos has been charged in a 13-count federal indictment on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in his financial disclosures, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday morning.
Santos was arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges, according to Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and will be arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.
The indictment, unsealed on Wednesday, alleges that Santos operated a limited liability company he allegedly used to defraud prospective political supporters.
According to federal prosecutors, Santos told donors that their money would be used to help elect him, including TV ads, but instead, he transferred about $25,000 to his personal bank accounts that he used to buy designer clothing and pay his personal bills.
Santos is also accused of defrauding the New York State Department of Labor of unemployment benefits by claiming that he was unemployed from March 2020 until April 2021 despite being employed as a regional director for a Florida-based investment firm earning more than $120,000 a year.
Federal prosecutors say Santos fraudulently received over $24,000 in unemployment insurance benefits to which he wasn't entitled.
The indictment also alleges that Santos misled the U.S. House of Representatives and the public about his financial situation by making false claims in his financial disclosures.
Prosecutors say that Santos filed House disclosures that he falsely overstated income from his employment with an unnamed company and failed to disclose a salary he received from an investment firm. In 2022, Santos filed a House disclosure form in which he allegedly overstated his income and assets, prosecutors say.
In a statement, Peace said the indictments seek to "hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations."
"Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," he said. "He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives."
The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the IRS-Criminal Investigation.
If convicted of the federal charges, Santos faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the top counts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The freshman congressman, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York's 3rd Congressional District in the midterm elections, also faces a House ethics probe and allegations that he violated campaign finance rules.
The House Ethics Committee is investigating claims he "failed to properly disclose" information on financial statements, "violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment."
Meanwhile, a Federal Elections Commission complaint filed by the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign Legal Center alleges Santos and his campaign engaged in a "straw donor scheme" to conceal the sources of a $705,000 personal loan to his campaign.
Santos has admitted to faking his resume and lying about his educational background but claims he hasn't broken the law or crossed any ethical lines.
He has refused to resign even as members of his party have called him to step down. In April, he filed paperwork to run for reelection.