(The Center Square) — The drawn-out wrangling over details of a $227 billion spending plan means New York's leaders are likely to blow past the April 1 deadline to approve the budget.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders on Thursday said it was unlikely budget negotiators would come to an agreement on a final budget before Saturday's deadline to approve the spending package.
"It's becoming clear that the budget will not be meeting the April 1 deadline," Hochul told New York State Public Radio on Thursday. "But as I have said all along, it's not about a race to a deadline, it's about a race to getting the right results."
The Democrat said she and legislative leaders need more time to work out final details of the spending plan that she hopes will include an affordable housing package and changes to the state's bail reform laws.
Among the sticking points is Hochul's proposal to update the state's bail laws to give judges greater discretion by removing the "least restrictive means" standard to ensure a defendant returns to court.
The plan has met with resistance from liberal Democrats in the state Legislature, who argue tougher bail laws won't take a bite out of crime and would rollback years of criminal justice reforms. Democratic leaders in the state Assembly and Senate rolled out their versions of the spending package last week, which were stripped of Hochul's bail reforms.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, told reporters at a news conference Thursday "everything is on the table" in the negotiations over bail law reform, but said Democrats want to maintain "the integrity of the law" and ensure that suspects aren't "criminalized" for their failure to make bail.
Another proposal that is complicating the closed-door negotiations over the budget is Hochul's proposal to build 800,000 new housing units upstate and on Long Island over the next decade, and expand multifamily housing near public transit systems.
Democratic legislative leaders also pushed back against Hochul's plans to increase the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's payroll mobility tax, which is imposed on businesses within the transit system's service region.
Meanwhile, Democratic legislative leaders are also proposing to raise taxes on New Yorkers with incomes of $5 million or more a year, which Hochul opposes.
Hochul filed her $227 million preliminary budget last month, which called for increasing state spending 2.4%, or more than $5 billion, over the previous fiscal year's budget.
New York leaders are entering the budget cycle flush with money from federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and surplus money from record tax collections.
While the state government is projected to end its fiscal year on April 1 with a projected $8.7 billion surplus, the Hochul administration has warned of budget deficits in coming years as pandemic aid and surplus tax revenue shrivels up with the economy facing a possible downturn.
This would be the second consecutive year Hochul and lawmakers have missed the April 1 budget deadline.
Republicans, who have been largely left out of the budget negotiations, say Hochul's budget priorities are out of touch with the needs of average New Yorkers, and argue many of her proposals would drive up costs for consumers.
They've proposed their own budget plan that includes rolling back taxes and policy changes aimed at providing relief from energy costs, but democratic legislative leaders haven't taken up any of their recommendations.
To be sure, a late budget could impact New York's ability to pay more than 57,000 state workers unless lawmakers agree to a supplemental budget to bridge the gap, as they have in previous years.