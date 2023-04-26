(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is walking back her ambitious housing development plan that faced fierce pushback from suburban lawmakers and snarled negotiations over a $227 billion state budget.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Hochul said the proposed housing compact that called for building at least 800,000 new homes to help address a housing shortage over the next decade is no longer a part of the spending package. She said the plan has tied up negotiations on the budget, which is nearly a month late.
Hochul's housing plan had faced pushback from suburban leaders who argued it would trample on municipal rights and upend local zoning laws, and legislative leaders had stripped the proposal from their versions of the budget, unveiled last month.
Despite the setback, Hochul said she isn't giving up on the push to build more housing, suggesting she could bring the proposal back before the state Assembly in the future.
"This is going to be something I'll continue to work on until we solve this. That's my commitment to New Yorkers," she said at a briefing. "It's a little bit like Wayne Gretzky. You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. I took the shot."
Under Hochul's plan, downstate counties would have had to add 3% more new housing units every three years. Upstate, they would have been required to grow by 1%. Long Island has the lowest rate of new housing in the state — which increased only 0.5% from 2018 to 2020, according to the Hochul administration.
Another provision of the plan would have required cities and towns to cut bureaucratic red tape to approve new developments and roll back land-use rules that have made it tough to build multifamily housing. It would also require communities along the Metropolitan Transportation Authority system to build more high-density housing units.
New York state has some of the most restrictive local housing regulations in the nation, which have contributed to a lack of housing affordability, impacted regional economies and increased segregation and inequality, according to a recent report by New York University's School of Law.
Last year, Hochul pitched a proposal to expand affordable housing options by requiring local governments to allow for at least one accessory dwelling unit in an owner-occupied zoned lot. But she was forced to drop the plan amid similar opposition from suburban lawmakers, who said it would override local authority.
Hochul said on Tuesday that a deal on the budget is near, with a final spending plan possibly emerging by the end of the week, and said it might include a plan to increase the state's minimum wage to $17 per hour, among other provisions.
One final sticking point in the negotiations appears to be Hochul's push to reinstate bail in New York for some criminal charges while giving state judges more discretion to decide whether some people might be dangerous if released.
Democratic lawmakers have pushed back against that plan, arguing that the changes are unnecessary.