(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul extended an executive order declaring a state of emergency dealing with the influx of migrants.
The governor says the extension of Executive Order 28.4 allows resources and humanitarian aid for municipalities supporting asylum-seekers.
“New York state continues to deploy significant resources to support the city's efforts to shelter asylum seekers who have arrived here in search of a better life,” said Hochul. “This executive order allows us to continue this robust response to this unprecedented crisis as we work to provide shelter and humanitarian aid to these individuals."
The executive action includes mobilizing the National Guard, which is providing logistical and operational support at sites housing migrants. It also provides assistance to the state and localities in purchasing essential supplies, equipment and food.
Hochul says extending the executive order allows the state to respond to the crisis in a more “robust” manner.
The governor’s order follows an announcement last week of a $20 million investment in expediting casework filing for more than 30,000 migrants. The state has already committed $1.5 billion to support New York City with health care, housing, legal services and National Guard personnel. There are 2,000 migrants being sheltered daily.
Hochul’s response, along with Mayor Eric Adams and the Biden administration to the asylum-seeker crisis, has led to strife in New York City. Sunday, protests turned violent in front of Gracie mansion after a large group of anti-migrant demonstrators were confronted by counter-protesters.
The anti-migrant protesters, including Guardian Angel founder and former New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, say the asylum-seekers are receiving preferential treatment over homeless Americans, especially veterans. Sliwa was arrested for “civil disobedience” for his part in the demonstration.