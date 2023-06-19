(The Center Square) – Lasting effects on youth due to isolation from the pandemic is a key reason to invest in mental health, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says.
"The isolation and uncertainty we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact young people, who navigated key developmental milestones during this unstable time,” Hochul said.
The governor released a report on the youth mental health crisis following a state-wide listening tour to better understand the issues plaguing youth and identify potential strategies to combat the crisis.
The Youth Listening Tour was held in spring throughout counties in the state, gathering information on challenges and recommendations regarding youth mental health.
The report was released during New York’s inaugural summit on youth mental health, with mental health advocates, law enforcement, educators and parents participating.
“The era of ignoring and underinvesting in mental health is over – it is time for us to be the agents of change that our children so desperately need at this moment,” said Hochul.
The summit addressed several topics, including the impact of the pandemic, the risks and benefits of social media, peer relationships, privacy issues among youth and accountability issues.
Participants at the summit made several recommendations, including “investing in community-based resources” focusing on recreation and promoting mental wellness, “youth-vetted” led social media training and navigation and increased access to mental health resources offered at no or low cost.
The summit concluded just as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data from 2021 showing the suicide rate for youth between the ages of 10-24 is the highest in 20 years. The CDC found a troubling trend among teen girls contemplating suicide has risen 19% over the last 10 years.
Hochul said, “I am proud to convene this historic summit bringing together the brightest minds in the world to share ideas, hear the experiences of our youth, and continue to drive this important conversation forward."