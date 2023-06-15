(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is being urged to sign legislation to improve transparency and accountability for state contracts during a state of emergency.
The proposal, backed by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, would require state departments and agencies to publicly post contracts that have been exempted from comptroller review by executive order or legislative action during public emergencies.
DiNapoli said the measure would increase transparency for contracts, which he says was "lacking" during the COVID-19 pandemic, by "giving the public and the press the ability to not only examine the contracts themselves but also easily access related information." He is among those urging Hochul to sign the legislation.
"The COVID crisis taught us many valuable lessons, including the need for greater visibility of those contracts that are executed without the independent review of my office," he said in a statement. "I urge the Governor to sign it and enhance public trust in state contracting during emergency situations and when the important oversight of my office is bypassed.”
One of the bill's primary sponsors, state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, D-Rochester, said the changes would restore transparency and shine a light on contracts exempted from the comptroller's office's review and approval.
"While certain emergency situations may require quick action, I firmly believe that should not come at the expense of public information," Cooney said in a statement.
Another sponsor of the bill, state Assemblywoman Michaelle C. Solages, D-Elmont, said the changes will help ensure that taxpayer money is "spent wisely and with utmost responsibility."
The state Assembly and Senate approved the contract accountability bill during the final days of the legislative session in Albany, which wrapped up last week.
DiNapoli has also called for the passage of a bill requiring state agencies to provide prospective bidders for state contracts with the ability to protest a contract award. The Senate approved that bill but didn't pass the Assembly before the end of the session.
"The pursuit of transparency and accountability in government spending is vital to our mission to earn the trust of taxpayers," he said. "By advocating for the public disclosure of emergency state contracts and providing clarity on exemptions from comptroller approval, this legislation strengthens the bond between citizens and their government."
In December, Hochul signed legislation restoring the comptroller office's contract oversight powers that had been stripped by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, several years ago.
The measure restored the comptroller's power to review state contracts involving the State University of New York, the City University of New York, and the Office of General Services before they are signed, known as "pre-audit" authority.