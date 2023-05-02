(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is extending a water bill amnesty program that allows residents to pay off outstanding debt without additional penalties.
Initially unveiled in January, the amnesty program will now run for an additional month — through May 31 — to give New Yorkers more time to clear outstanding utility arrearages after an expensive winter for the state's energy consumers.
Adams said extending the amnesty program will allow more New Yorkers "to pay off their debts and save on paying interest, leaving more money in working people’s pockets."
"The funds we receive help us maintain our critical water infrastructure and keep costs low for everyone, which is why those who refuse to pay will have their water shut off," he said in a statement. "If all New Yorkers pay the cost of their water usage, we can keep our water costs low and keep being the city with the greatest drinking water in the world."
The program, originally scheduled to last 90 days, has already brought in more than $80 million from delinquent accounts and has helped New York customers clear their debts, saving them $12 million in interest so far, according to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.
Of the nearly 200,000 customers with a late water bill, approximately 86,000 — more than 40% — participated and saved money, the agency said. To date, DEP has also granted low-income homeowners a total of $4.2 million in billing credits as part of the program.
Unpaid utility bills have piled up in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and a costly winter for energy consumers, with hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers racking up record debt levels.
During the pandemic, DEP saw a significant increase in the receivable balance of delinquent accounts, with $1.2 billion in delinquent payments before the amnesty program started.
The agency said that "threatens the operations and capital needs of a service the city could not survive without" and customers who don't pay delinquent bills or enter payment plans will face enforcement measures, including water service shutoffs.
"Delinquent customers are forcing other customers to pay higher rates, and that must stop," DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala said in a statement. "The money recovered in this program is helping to keep our rates low."
Under the program, customers with a seriously delinquent balance of more than $1,000 for more than a year, the amnesty program offers options depending on how much they pay. If the total principal is paid, 100% of the interest will be forgiven; if 50% is paid, 75% of the interest will be reduced, and if 25% is paid, 50% of the interest will be forgiven.
Customers who owe less than $1,000 are still eligible to receive amnesty on 100% of their interest if they pay their total bill, according to the state agency.
All customers who participate in the water amnesty program and leave a remaining outstanding balance will be required to enter into a payment agreement with the agency.
“Overdue water bills and the interest they accrue have long been a point of stress for my community and communities citywide," New York City Councilwoman Amanda Farías said in a statement praising Adam's move to extend the program. "The city has recognized this and responded with the creation of the amnesty program in order to help relieve the burden these bills impose and put money back in the pockets of New Yorkers."