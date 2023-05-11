(The Center Square) — Broadband internet companies funded a "secret campaign" that fraudulently used the identities of New Yorkers to generate "fake" comments in an effort to sway the federal government to repeal a net neutrality law.
That's according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office announced on Wednesday that it has issued $615,000 in fines to three companies. Prosecutors say the companies supplied millions of fake public comments to influence a 2017 proposal before the Federal Communications Commission to repeal net neutrality rules.
The investigation by James of several other attorneys general determined that the broadband industry hired commercial "lead generators" that used advertisements featuring prizes such as gift cards and sweepstakes, to sway consumers to join the campaign to overturn the Obama-era regulations.
Prosecutors say that instead of producing real public input, the companies – LCX, Lead ID and Ifficient – submitted more than 8.5 million "fake" comments to the FCC and members of Congress urging them to repeal the rules.
The firms copied consumer names and contact information from a variety of sources, including a large data breach file found on the internet, client-supplied lists and a prior campaign, prosecutors said.
James said the settlement agreements with the companies seek to hold the industry accountable for "impersonating Americans without their knowledge or consent."
"Public comment opportunities are a chance for Americans to give their input on important government policies, and these companies abused that for their own selfish purposes," she said in a statement. "No one should have their identity co-opted by manipulative companies and used to falsely promote a private agenda."
Under the settlement terms, LCX and its principals will pay $400,000 in penalties to New York and $100,000 to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. Lead ID and its principal will pay $30,000 in penalties to New York. Ifficient will pay $63,750 in penalties to New York, and $21,250 to Colorado, according to James' office.
Net neutrality prohibits broadband providers from blocking, slowing down or charging companies to prioritize certain content on the internet.
The FCC repealed the net neutrality rules in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump, sparking a series of legal battles concerning the right of states to impose their own net-neutrality rules.
President Joe Biden has pledged to restore federal net neutrality regulations and signed an executive order in 2021 asking the FCC to bring back some Obama-era protections. So far there hasn't been much progress on the effort, with the FCC deadlocked over the issue.
The AG's office said the investigation revealed that the companies involved in the broadband industry’s net neutrality comment campaigns had also worked on unrelated efforts to sway federal and state regulatory agencies on a range of issues.
More than 1 million fake comments were generated for other rulemaking proceedings, James' office said, while more than 3.5 million fake digital signatures for letters and petitions were generated for federal and state legislators across the country.
"These campaigns targeted a variety of government agencies and officials at the federal and state levels," James said.