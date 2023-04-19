(The Center Square) — New York has a new chief judge after the state Senate on Tuesday confirmed Rowan Wilson, who will be the first black jurist to lead the state's sprawling court system.
The Senate approved Wilson's nomination in a 40-19 vote along party lines in the Democratic-controlled chamber, with Republicans opposing his confirmation.
Wilson was Gov. Kathy Hochul's second pick to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who stepped down in August. In February, the Senate rejected her first choice candidate Hector LaSalle in a party-line vote following months of debate pitting Hochul against the liberal wing of her party.
But Wilson's confirmation sailed through the approval process with little opposition for Democrats, who praised him for his jurisprudence in fairness as a judge.
“Judge Wilson will bring honor to our court and will help lead our court in a new direction that will stand up for all New Yorkers," Senate Democratic Majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said in remarks ahead of the vote.
State Sen Brad Hoylman-Sigal, D-Manhattan, chair of the state's Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wilson "has proven himself to be one of the most thoughtful, well-written and persuasive jurors in the nation."
"His leadership and thoughtful jurisprudence stands in stark contrast to the radical and reactionary dreck emanating from the U.S. Supreme Court and many other federal courts," Hoylman-Sigal said.
Wilson's confirmation marks the end of a tumultuous feud between Hochul and Democratic legislative leaders over filling the vacancy in the state's top court.
"Judge Rowan Wilson is a highly qualified jurist with a keen sense of fairness and a deep commitment to justice," Hochul said in a statement following Wilson's confirmation. "Throughout his tenure on the bench, he has proven himself to be a thoughtful leader who recognizes the power of the judiciary to impact the lives of all New Yorkers."
Hochul said Wilson would "elevate the esteem of our state's highest court, protect New Yorkers' rights and safety, and ensure that justice is administered."
Wilson, 62, has been an associate judge of the Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, since 2017.
He will lead a seven-member high court and oversee the state's judicial system and Court of Appeals, with a $3 billion annual budget and over 16,000 employees.
Republicans described Wilson as an “activist judge" and pointed to recent rulings arguing he is too liberal to lead New York's court system. They voted against his confirmation.
"We saw progressive leftist legislators block the nomination of the highly qualified Justice LaSalle -- who would've been the first Latino chief justice -- because they want an activist judge rather than an independent judge," Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said in a statement.
"This decision — which should alarm every law-abiding New Yorker — falls perfectly in line with what has become the mantra of Democrats New York — criminals over victims," he said.
Republican lawmakers have also raised concerns about Hochul's pick of former New York solicitor general Caitlin Halligan to replace Wilson as an associate judge on the Court of Appeals.
On Tuesday, GOP lawmakers threatened to file a lawsuit to block her confirmation, which is expected to be taken up by the Senate on Wednesday.