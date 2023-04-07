(The Center Square) — A New York lawmaker has filed a proposal that would ban China, Russia and several other countries that “pose a threat to national security” from buying land in the state for agricultural purposes.
The legislation, filed by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, would prohibit countries or individuals deemed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to have engaged in "a long-term pattern of serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national security of the United States" from purchasing agricultural land in the Empire State.
Initially, the list of countries would include China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Venezuela, as well as "entities" in which a foreign adversary has a controlling interest in, he said.
Santabarbara said the proposal, if approved, would ensure "no agricultural land in New York State can be purchased by foreign advisories that pose a threat to national security."
"In the midst of national security concerns related to spying, it is important that the United States not allow foreign adversaries like the Chinese government to continue purchasing large amounts of agricultural land," he said in a statement. "Now more than ever we must do all we can to protect our food supply chains here in the United States."
The bill would also require the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to report details on the total amount of agricultural land under foreign ownership, the percentage change from previous years, and the purpose for which foreign-owned agricultural land is being used.
To be sure, the U.S. Department of Agriculture already tracks foreign land ownership under a 1978 law approved by Congress amid similar concerns about the ownership of U.S. agricultural lands by foreign adversaries.
Nationwide, foreign investors owned approximately 40 million acres of U.S. timberland and farmland at the end of 2021, representing 3.1% of all U.S. agricultural land, according to the latest USDA study. That is a 60% increase from 2010, the agency said. China owned about 192,000 agricultural acres in the U.S. in 2021, valued at an estimated $1.9 billion.
In New York, nearly 756,000 acres of agricultural land are held by foreign entities, according to the USDA report.
At least 14 states have approved laws prohibiting foreign ownership of private agricultural land by adversaries, while other states are considering similar proposals, according to the Council of State Governments.
The concerns about foreign land ownership have been stoked by recent events suggesting the Chinese government is targeting U.S. industry and government agencies with spy operations, such as the Chinese "spy" balloon that traversed the U.S. in February before being shot down.
It's an issue that's been raised by members of Congress, including Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who has warned about the increasing amount of agricultural land in foreign hands.
"Alarm bells are ringing around the countryside regarding the potential domino effect on economic development and way of life in Rural America," Grassley wrote in a recent statement on the subject. "Keeping ownership of farmland close to home helps seed the local economy instead of lining the pockets of investors overseas or on the coasts."