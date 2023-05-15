(The Center Square) — Overtime costs at New York's state agencies soared by 47.2% last year, with workers racking up $1.36 billion in expenses and setting a new record, according to a report by the state's fiscal watchdog.
In the report, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said the number of people leaving state government jobs "drastically" outpaced hiring in 2020 and 2021, and the sharp decline in the size of the workforce "spurred longer hours on the job for many."
"However, overtime is not a long-term substitute for proper staffing levels," he said in a statement. "State agencies should ensure that overtime use is justified and that employees are not pushed to the point of burning out."
Overtime pay in 2022 averaged $61.41 per hour, nearly one-third higher than the previous year. The State Police paid the highest average hourly rate, at $85.23 per overtime hour, followed by the Office of Mental Health, at $71.30 per hour, and the Department of Children and Family Services at $67.98 per hour, DiNapoli said.
Overtime is also increasing at the City University of New York and at the Office of Children and Family Service, which saw 67% and 40% increases, respectively, DiNapoli said.
Meanwhile, overtime costs are also eating up a bigger slice of the state's payroll pie, accounting for 7.5% of the total payroll expenses in 2022, compared to an average of 4.6% between 2013 and 2021, the report noted.
Despite rising costs, DiNapoli pointed out that Only one in five state agency employees work overtime, with six state agencies reporting more than 25% of their workforce accruing overtime last year.
Three state agencies — the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Office of Mental Health — accounted for more than two-thirds of the overtime costs in 2022, DiNapoli said.
DiNapoli said the report reflects a shrinking state workforce, which from 2012 to 2021 has seen the average annual number of employees, excluding public colleges, declined from 160,829 in 2013 to roughly 142,396. That's a "drastic" reduction from 15 years ago when the state workforce size was over 180,000, he said.
The 2021 rate of attrition was the highest in the last ten years, DiNapoli said, with 16,858 people leaving the workforce, an increase of 26% from the prior year.
New hires for the state government declined sharply in 2020 but rebounded in 2021, but it wasn't "nearly enough" to match the attrition, he noted.
DiNapoli said state agencies need to ensure that overtime use is "justified and that work is done safely and effectively" but pointed out the use of overtime also can have a "substantial impact" on long-term pension costs. He urged state leaders to double down on efforts to hire more workers.
"New York needs to continue to attract and retain a range of diverse employees in order to build institutional capacity responsive to 21st century needs, especially in the context of a competitive job market," he wrote in the report.