(The Center Square) — New York lawmakers passed a temporary budget as negotiations with Gov. Kathy Hochul pushed past a deadline to approve the spending package.
On Monday, the state Legislature approved a one-week budget that will allow the state government to make payroll, pay bills and fund its operations through April 10. The budget was due April 1, but lawmakers failed to meet the deadline amid ongoing talks over a host of contentious budgetary issues.
"I have been negotiating in good faith with the Legislature, but it is clear there is more work to be done before we reach an agreement," Hochul said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, but she is "disappointed" the parties couldn't agree to a final budget plan "in a timely manner" but has agreed to the one week "extender" budget.
Hochul filed her $227 million preliminary budget last month, which called for increasing state spending 2.4%, or more than $5 billion, over the previous fiscal year's budget. But the spending package included a number of major policy changes that have been rejected by Democratic legislative leaders in a rebuke to the governor's legislative agenda.
One major sticking point is Hochul's proposal to update the state's bail laws to give judges greater discretion by removing the "least restrictive means" standard to ensure a defendant returns to court.
Democrats have resisted the changes, arguing tougher bail laws won't reduce crime and would rollback years of criminal justice reforms. They've proposed their own versions of the spending package, stripped of Hochul's bail reforms.
Another proposal complicating talks over the budget is Hochul's proposal to construct 800,000 new housing units upstate and on Long Island over the next decade, and build more multifamily housing near public transit systems.
This is the second consecutive year Hochul and lawmakers have missed the April 1 budget deadline. There were nine days late in the previous budget cycle.
Hochul said she hopes the delay will give negotiators enough time to reach agreement on a spending package, but said she is pushing for three priorities in a final budget.
“New Yorkers are concerned about public safety, the rising cost of housing, and ensuring high-quality schools for all our kids, and any budget deal must make progress on these core issues," she said in her statement.
Republican legislative leaders, who have been largely left out of the budget talks, blamed Democrats for the delay in approving a final spending package.
Senate Republican Minority Leader Rob Ortt said while the budget extender was necessary "to ensure that hard-working state workers get their paychecks" he said it was "disappointing that the Legislature has failed to enact an on-time budget that lowers cost and keeps New Yorkers safe."
"The Senate and Assembly Democrats still can't decide how much they will tax hard-working New Yorkers, and they can't agree that they need to make changes to the disastrous bail laws they have implemented," he said. "As a result, negotiations will now be forced to continue in the midst of the Passover and Easter holidays."