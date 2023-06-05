(The Center Square) — New York City is facing mounting financial pressures from the cost of providing for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers, according to a new report.
A report by New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on the city's $107 billion budget found that better-than-expected tax collections have led the city to raise revenue projections with an estimated $3 billion surplus. The city has also updated its tax revenue projections by at least $2 billion for fiscal years 2024 to 2026 and about $4 billion in FY 2027, he noted.
But DiNapoli said the city faces "significant ongoing and new operational challenges" not included in its budget gap projections, including the cost of services for asylum seekers.
"The city faces considerable challenges, including costs to assist asylum seekers and fiscal cliffs for several programs," he said. "Given current reserve levels, budget risks, and an uncertain economy, the city should leverage short-term revenue strength and deposit more funds into its reserves to better weather the years ahead."
New York City says it has taken in more than 60,000 asylum seekers and has spent $1 billion to provide housing, food and other assistance, with the costs expected to skyrocket to $4 billion by next year. The federal Title 42 program ended last month, which is expected to bring even more asylum seekers to the city.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued an emergency order diverting resources to cities and towns to support asylum seekers and authorizing the state to deploy more National Guard members to provide support. Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have called for more funding from the federal government to help deal with the refugee crisis.
In his report, DiNapoli estimates the city's asylum seeker costs will rise to $515 million in the next fiscal year, increasing to $2.2 billion in fiscal years 2025 and 2026 and dropping slightly to $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2027.
He noted the city has "significantly altered" its assumptions for asylum seeker costs in the current fiscal year, increasing current year expenditures to $1.4 billion while dampening expectations that the federal government will provide funding to help the city deal with an influx of asylum seekers.
Adams has said he expects to spend $4 billion on housing, food and other costs for asylum seekers over the next two years and has asked for federal funding to deal with the influx of migrants. To date, the city has only received about $30.5 million from the federal government to deal with the migrant crisis.
A previous report by DiNapoli's office estimated that New York City's budget deficit could hit $13.9 billion by 2027 – more than twice the shortfall projected by the city's budget writers.
The two Democrats have sparred publicly over a previous comptroller's report faulting him for not including funding to deal with the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. Adams had repeatedly called for $1 billion in emergency federal aid to cover housing costs and provide services for migrants who’ve flooded the city over the past year.
Last week, Office of Management and Budget Director Jacques Jiha acknowledged that the city is unlikely to receive the federal funding it has requested to deal with the new arrivals.
He told the group that New York City expected to get "the lion's share" of about $800 million from the latest Federal Emergency Management Agency funding round to deal with asylum seekers but received only about $30.5 million. He said the city expects another $40 million from the next round of FEMA grants, which won't be enough to cover the costs.
"My budget hole gets bigger and bigger," Jiha said during a panel discussion hosted by the fiscal watchdog group, the Citizens Budget Commission. "Unfortunately, for the first tranche of the program, which is about $360 million, we only got $30.5 million. And based on what we heard from FEMA ... we’re expecting very little again.”