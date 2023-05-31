(The Center Square) — New York is losing hundreds of millions of dollars from unpaid tolls, according to a new report, which faults the state for failing to do enough to collect the money.
An audit conducted by New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found the state's cashless tolling system is owed more than $275 million in unpaid tolls and other related fees – such as fines – which make up more than 90% of the Thruway Authority’s operating revenue.
About 43% of the unpaid tolls and related fees, or $119.3 million, is owed by out-of-state drivers, including Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to the report.
DiNapoli faulted the Thruway Authority for a lapse in collections from a transition to a new debt collection agency as well as lengthy delays in implementing a 2018 law that allowed the agency to request the suspension of drivers' licenses belonging to Massachusetts residents who owed more than $200 over a five-year period.
The audit also criticized the Thruway’s process for identifying license plates from images it takes using cameras mounted on gantries at electric tolling stations throughout the state.
The audit sampled 161 rejected images and found 11% were identifiable and billable. DiNapoli estimates the Thruway missed out on billing an additional $7.2 million in tolls last year based on the number of license plate images that were rejected for reasons such as being too dark or too bright but that "were within the Thruway’s ability to fix."
“This audit has identified ways in which the Thruway can improve its collection of tolls and fees,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “Based on the Authority’s response, I’m hopeful action will be taken to implement our recommendations to maximize revenue for the Thruway.”
In response to the audit, Thruway officials pointed out the unpaid tolls were only a small portion of the $3.27 billion in revenues the agency collected during the period covering the audit. The authority defended its "steadfast" efforts to "fairly and effectively collect tolls and violation fees" from motorists.
"It undertakes substantial efforts to collect all tolls owed, not only because toll, revenues, finance, operations, maintenance and capital projects, but also out of fairness to those customers that use the Thruway system and pay the tools that they incur in a timely manner," Frank G. Hoare, the authority's interim manager, wrote in the report.
He pointed out that the Thruway is in "conversations" with Pennsylvania, and possibly New Jersey, to determine if New York has the legal authority to enter into "reciprocity" agreements with those states, which would allow them to request license suspension for drivers who haven't paid their New York tolls.
"In addition, the authority will analyze lost revenue by state and determine if reciprocity with other states is feasible," Hoare wrote.
Dinapoli said his office is also conducting an audit of the Thruway's cashless tolling system, looking at billing accuracy and handling of customer complaints.