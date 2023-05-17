(The Center Square) — A state judge has blocked New York City Mayor Eric Adams from sending migrants to an upstate county in response to a surge of asylum seekers.
A temporary restraining order issued Tuesday by state Superior Court Judge Sandra Sciortino prevents Adams from relocating more asylum-seekers to Orange County while a legal challenge filed by the county plays out in court.
The judge's order also requires New York City to provide details about the identification of 186 single men currently housed at two Newburgh hotels and continue paying for their housing, food, medical needs, laundry and transportation. If any of the individuals leave the hotel, the city is not allowed to send more migrants to replace them.
Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block the relocations after learning that Adams had planned to send several busloads of asylum-seekers to the county. He praised the judge's ruling.
"New York City should not be establishing a homeless shelter outside of its borders," Neuhaus said in a statement. "The city is a self-proclaimed sanctuary city; Orange County is not. We should not have to bear the burden of the immigration crisis that the federal government and Mayor Adams created."
In the 19-page complaint, Orange County argues that New York City's plans to relocate about 600 single men to two hotels would more than double the county homeless population "with no planning, no coordination and no funding in place to support this population in the long term."
"The city has failed to provide answers to even basic questions about these individuals from county officials: who are they? What is their immunization status? Do they have criminal backgrounds?" lawyers for the county wrote.
In a legal brief opposing the lawsuit, the owner of the Crossroads Hotel, where one group of migrants are being housed, argued they are "not a burden on the county" because their food, clothing, shelter and other necessities are being provided by "outside vendors." Those covered costs also include security at the hotel for asylum seekers, he said.
"However, rather than embrace compassion in basic human decency, the county has opted for racism, fear, and hatred," hotelier Ashok Batt wrote in the legal filing.
New York City says it has taken in more than 60,000 asylum seekers and has spent $1 billion to provide housing, food and other assistance, with the costs expected to skyrocket to $4 billion by next year. The federal Title 42 program ended last week, expected to bring even more asylum seekers to the city.
Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an emergency order diverting resources to cities and towns to support asylum seekers and authorizing the state to deploy more National Guard members to provide support.
In response to the surge of new rivals, Adams announced plans to relocate hundreds of men living in or entered the country illegally in two hotels in Rockland and Orange counties. Both are Republican-controlled counties north of New York City.
But suburban leaders in two New York counties where Adams planned to house the migrants temporarily are pushing back hard against the plans, declaring a state of emergency to block the relocations.
Last week, two Rockland County judges issued temporary orders blocking New York City from relocating asylum seekers into a pair of hotels in Orangetown.
In Orange County, Neuhaus has also filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent Adams from establishing "unlicensed and unregulated" homeless shelters in Orange County for asylum seekers. Under state law, the city is prohibited from setting up homeless shelters outside of the five boroughs, the county's lawyers argue.
Both sides are expected back in court on June 21, when Judge Sciortino will consider Orange County's request for a preliminary injunction blocking the relocations until a final ruling is issued.