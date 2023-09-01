(The Center Square) – New York State has granted 106,282 electric vehicle rebates costing $115.6 million to reduce greenhouse gas emissions since 2017.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority launched the point-of-sale drive clean rebate in 2017 available to NYS residents, businesses and government entities buying or leasing new eligible cars through participating new car dealerships.
State data say there are 97,000 battery-electric vehicles and 66,000 hybrids registered statewide.
"Electric vehicles are key to decarbonizing our transportation system and as the global auto industry invests heavily in the latest zero-emission vehicles, New York will continue to focus on expanding our cross-state fast charging network and incentivizing EVs, which will help us transition to a healthier, greener future," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
Hochul targeted 850,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025 and all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. To achieve the first goal, the state must register 376,500 EVs in 2024 and 2025, or 31,375 EVs every month.
New York State had nearly no EVs registered in 2010. Partly fueled by the rebate program, EV registrations increased in 2017 and have increased nearly every year since.
In 2023 alone, the rebate program fielded 26,636 applications.
The program provides a flat rebate of $500 for cars with a base manufacturer’s suggested retail price over $42,000.
Nearly half of the total subsidies, 51,382, helped purchase luxury cars, including 47,465 Teslas, 3,021 BMWs, 574 Audis 151 Mercedes-Benzs, 118 Porsches and 53 Jaguars.
The program also subsidized 20,293 Toyotas and 6,539 Chevrolets.
Program rules allow vehicle purchase or leasing as long as the vehicle is kept for 36 months.
The Drive Clean Rebate is subject to NYS sales tax. For cars with a base MSRP of $42,000 or less, the rebate you get depends on the vehicle's battery-only range.