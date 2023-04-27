(The Center Square) — New York lawmakers will huddle next month to discuss the “legal framework” for providing banking services for the state’s nascent cannabis industry.
The state Assembly's Banks Committee and Economic Development, Job Creation, Commerce and Industry Committee announced they will hold a joint public hearing on May 11 in Albany to "examine pathways to allowing banking services to the burgeoning cannabis industry in New York."
"Operating a cash-only business raises challenges including security, payroll, access to loan products, and record-keeping," the panel said in a memo. "These challenges impact both the legal cannabis-related businesses and the banks seeking to provide services."
New York legalized recreational cannabis in 2021, allowing cultivation and retail sales and setting up a system of taxation and regulation for the new industry. To date, about 10 retail pot shops have opened, state cannabis regulators say.
But the drug remains illegal under federal law, and the nation’s credit card companies and banking system have been reluctant to authorize transactions involving cannabis sales, even in states such as New York, where it is legal.
To get around that, cashless ATMs, also called “point of banking” systems, allowed cannabis buyers to use a bank card instead of cash at stores that offered it.
The workaround has moved $7 billion past money-laundering controls of the banking system – accounting for about a quarter of all cannabis sales nationally, according to pot industry figures.
In Congress, the cannabis industry is pushing for approval of the SAFE Banking Act to provide “industry-standard payment options” for cannabis buyers.
But committee members noted that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the Justice Department plans to reinstate protections outlined in the 2013 "Cole Memorandum," which provided states with regulated cannabis industries a limited pathway to conduct business.
New York lawmakers have filed several bills this session related to banking services for the state's cannabis industry, including one proposal that would create a public bank to provide financing for the operations.