(The Center Square) — New York could become the first state in the nation to prohibit natural gas connections in new homes and buildings by legislative action, as the debate over banning gas stoves reignites.
The plan, which was included in a "conceptual" $229 billion budget deal announced Friday, would require new buildings to be zero-emissions starting in 2026 and larger buildings three years afterward, effectively banning propane heating, gas furnaces or stoves in new construction.
"We’re going to be the first state in the nation to advance zero-emissions new homes and buildings," Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said in remarks.
But the move has drawn criticism from Republicans and conservative groups, who pan the idea of banning gas stoves as government overreach. They say it penalizes consumers while doing little to blunt the impacts of climate change.
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said the proposed ban "has no basis in reality and will only drive up energy costs for millions of New York families."
"We have an affordability crisis in our state which is driving folks out and this will only make it 10x worse," Ortt posted on social media.
New York's move is expected to fire up the culture wars fight over gas stove bans, with states and the federal government weighing restrictions on the appliances as part of dual efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce childhood illnesses such as asthma.
So far, only California has taken steps to prohibit gas appliances by 2030 under new rules set in September by the state’s Air Resources Board. Washington state has taken a similar step. New York would be the first state to do so by passing legislation specifically banning fossil fuel appliances.
Other states, including Texas and Arizona, have barred cities from imposing gas bans, arguing that consumers should have the right to choose energy sources.
Critics have questioned the legality of the changes, citing a recent federal Court of Appeals ruling that shot down a similar measure enacted by the city of Berkley, California, banning gas hookups in new buildings. The three judge panel said U.S. federal law preempts the city’s regulation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization say gas-burning stoves are "unsafe" and linked to respiratory illness like asthma, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health ailments, especially when not used with proper ventilation.
Consumer Product Safety Commission Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said recently that gas stoves are a "hidden hazard" and suggested that "any option is on the table" from tougher emissions rules to a complete federal ban.
A group of House Democrats, including Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, recently wrote a letter urging the federal agency to take a closer look at regulating gas stoves, which they said pose a risk to consumers by causing "indoor air pollution."
More than 61% of American households used natural gas for either space heating, water heating or cooking in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, according to the U.S. Energy Department.
A coalition of environmental groups praised the move to ban gas stoves in new buildings and urged Hochul and legislative leaders to "not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory" by adding provisions from the gas industry to water down the changes.
"At the precipice of global climate disaster, it’s long past time to stop building new buildings that burn fossil fuels for heat and hot water," the groups said in a statement. "Building all-electric will save New Yorkers money on energy bills, reduce climate-heating pollution, create jobs in clean energy, and reduce childhood asthma, a win-win for New Yorkers."