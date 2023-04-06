(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has reached a tentative deal with the city’s largest police union on a seven-year contract that includes pay raises and other perks for thousands of rank-and-file officers.
The eight-year agreement with the Police Benevolent Association includes pay increases for uniformed NYPD officers ranging from 2.25% to 4%, and an increase in starting salaries for newly hired officers. The tentative deal, which will cover about 23,000 officers, is retroactive, beginning on Aug. 1, 2017 and running through July 31, 2025, according to the city.
Adams said the contract "will allow our police officers to work a more flexible schedule, build morale, and ensure New York remains the safest big city in America.
"New York City will always support the men and women of the NYPD as they do one of the toughest jobs anywhere — and today, we’re proud to announce a historic deal with the Police Benevolent Association that will do just that," Adams said in a statement.
PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said the new contract will help close pay gaps relative to other big city police departments and will "significantly" improve the quality of life for the city's police officers.
"The challenges police officers face on our streets have never been greater, and our work has never been more critical to the city’s success," Lynch said in a statement. "It’s no secret that police officers and our families have been under tremendous strain. We have lost far too many talented cops to better paying and less stressful policing jobs elsewhere."
Under the agreement, which is subject to ratification by the PBA's membership, uniformed officers would receive a compounded pay bump of 28.25% as part of the retroactive raises that date back to 2017. The pay for uniformed officers who have served more than five and a half years will increase to more than $130,000 — an estimated $40,000 a year increase.
Salaries for starting uniformed police officers will range from $42,500 to $55,000 a year under the agreement, which city officials say would help recruit and retain new rank-and-file officers.
The deal would also institute an "extended tour" pilot program allowing officers to work 10- and 12-hour shifts in exchange for working fewer overall shifts or longer weekend breaks.
The Adams administration said the program, which has been used in other police departments, will improve officer morale "while providing the NYPD with greater flexibility to increase staffing during times when crime is highest."
City officials said the overall cost of the tentative agreement would be $5.5 billion through fiscal year 2027, and is fully funded for the first three years of the contract.
The PBA has been working without a contract for seven years, after talks with then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio broke down.
The NYPD has also been struggling to retain and recruit new officers amid chronic labor shortages. Last year, nearly 4,000 NYPD officers retired from the job or quit before becoming eligible for retirement, which city officials said was one of the highest levels of pre-retirement resignations in decades.
The police shortages have driven up the NYPD's overtime costs, according to City Comptroller Brad Lander, who released a report in March saying the agency's overtime costs are projected to hit $740 million this fiscal year — the highest level in a decade.
"The women and men who put on the blue uniform of the New York City Police Department each day and night — who dutifully safeguard everyone in every neighborhood throughout our great city — have more than earned the increased compensation reflected in this new agreement," NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a statement.