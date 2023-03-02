(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers will remain in place, at least for now.
That's according to a ruling issued Tuesday by the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court, which temporarily blocks a lower court order repealing the vaccination mandate.
The emergency stay, which was requested by New York state's health department, means the requirement that medical workers be vaccinated will continue at least for several more months, until the case is heard by the appellate court.
State health officials are preparing their appeal to a Jan. 13 Supreme Court ruling that struck down the vaccine mandate for nurses, physicians and other staff at hospitals and other health facilities in New York state.
In that ruling, Judge Gerard Neri wrote that Hochul and the health department had overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine not covered by the state's public health law.
The mandate is "null, void, and of no effect," Neri wrote in the 12-page ruling.
The lawsuit was filed by Medical Professionals for Informed Consent, a group of medical workers, who argued doctors, nurses and other medical workers shouldn't be forced to choose between getting vaccinated and keeping their jobs.
State health officials have described the mandate as a "critical public health tool" that protects both healthcare workers, and the patients if they serve, with COVID-19 still causing infections and deaths across the state.
Groups involved in the litigation criticized the Hochul administration for appealing the ruling, but say they expect to prevail.
Mary Holland, president and general counsel of the Children’s Health Defense, said it's "extremely unfortunate" Hochul and state health officials "are standing firm on their irrational healthcare worker COVID shot mandate that fails to stop disease spread in the midst of a severe healthcare worker shortage."
The NY appellate court has agreed to fast track the case, which means the earliest it could be heard is May.
"The legal issues here are clear," said Sujata Gibson, CHD's lead counsel on the case. "Plaintiffs remain hopeful that justice will prevail when the Court considers this case on the merits."
Last month, New York City Mayor Eric Adams lifted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, citing new data showing more than 96% of municipal employees are fully vaccinated.
But the move followed a ruling in October by Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio, who said the city's policy was enacted "illegally" and workers who were fired for refusing to comply must be "immediately reinstated" with back pay.
During the pandemic New York City imposed some of the strictest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the country, enforcing rules for both public and private sector workers.