(The Center Square) — Most of New York’s counties saw an exodus of residents in the previous fiscal year through net migration, according to newly released U.S. Census data.
The Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 estimates, released Thursday, show only seven of New York's 62 counties experienced growth in their population from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022 after factoring births, deaths and new residents against those leaving the state.
One of the biggest declines was in Queens County, which lost 50,112 residents as a result of net migration — or the number of people who moved to the state minus those who moved away, according to the data. The county lost 76,710 people to domestic migration but gained 17,266 through new arrivals to the state, the data shows.
Bronx County lost 41,143 people in the previous fiscal year through net migration, the data shows, with a decline of 60,368 residents to domestic migration that was offset by 11,085 new arrivals. The county reported slightly more births than deaths, which also helped offset the declining population.
Other counties that saw sizable declines in their population included Kings, Nassau, Westchester, Ulster, Onondaga and Suffolk, according to the census estimates.
One of the few counties to see growth in the previous year was New York County, New York, which includes Manhattan. The county had a population decline of 98,505 in 2021 due largely to net domestic outmigration but experienced a population growth of 17,472 in the previous past year.
New York was among several states including California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Michigan that had counties in the top 10 with sizable declines in their populations.
More than 180,000 more people moved out of New York between July 2021 through July 2022, according to the data, one of the highest rates of domestic migration in the nation. The state's population was estimated at more than 8.4 million as of July 2022, down from 8.7 million in 2020.
Nationwide, one-half of all counties, or 52.5%, grew between 2021 and 2022, down from 55.7% of counties the prior year, the Census Bureau said.
Another 47.1% declined while 11 counties, 0.3%, saw no change in population, according to the estimates.
Overall, the data shows some of the nation’s most populous counties that experienced outmigration and population declines in 2021 are now returning to pre-pandemic patterns.
The population decline comes as New York leaders wrestle with proposals to cut taxes and reduce the state’s high cost of living as part of a broader effort to stop outward migration and make the state more attractive to new families and businesses.
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has argued the Empire State exodus is being driven in part by a lack of affordable housing. She's pitched a plan to build 800,000 new homes in New York state over the next decade to help ease a "once in a generation" housing crunch and improve the state's competitiveness.
But the proposal is facing pushback from suburban leaders and some lawmakers who've called it a "one-size-fits-all" state mandate that would upend local zoning regulations.