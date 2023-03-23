(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to crackdown on the illegal cannabis market with a new proposal that would give state regulators the authority to shut down unlicensed pot shops and issue hefty fines to violators.
The proposal, which requires legislative approval, would increase civil and tax penalties for unlicensed and illicit sales of cannabis in New York, and expand the enforcement powers of the state Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to target unlicensed pot shops.
"The continued existence of illegal dispensaries is unacceptable, and we need additional enforcement tools to protect New Yorkers from dangerous products and support our equity initiatives," Hochul said in a statement.
Under the proposal, the state's tax officials would be given a "peace officer" status and authorized to issue fines to businesses of up to $10,000 per day for engaging in cannabis sales without a license, and $200,000 for growing illicit cannabis crops or making unlicensed pot products.
The legislation wouldn't impose any new criminal sanctions on cannabis possession by an individual for personal use, Hochul said, and wouldn't authorize law enforcement to get involved.
Chris Alexander, executive director of the state Office of Cannabis Management, said pot regulators are "committed to working with our partners across the state to permanently shut these operations down and allow legal, licensed businesses to grow and thrive."
Hochul's proposal was floated on the same day that Assembly Republicans wrote Hochul and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli urging them to crack down on illegal pot sales across the state.
Republican lawmakers said the state's "delayed and dysfunctional" rollout of the legal weed market has "predictably opened a window for illegal cannabis shops to gain a foothold, and they have seized the opportunity."
"Aside from the financial issues this creates for legal retailers, and the state's attempt to generate revenue, the explosion of illegal operators raises significant public safety concerns, especially regarding the increased access minors now have to THC and cannabis products," they wrote.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and law enforcement officials estimate nearly 1,500 unlicensed dealers are selling illegal cannabis at retail stores across the city, which reopen as quickly as city police shut them down.
New York legalized recreational cannabis in 2021 under legislation signed by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo, allowing cultivation and retail sales and setting up a system of taxation and regulation for the new industry. To date, about 10 retail pot shops have opened across the state, officials say.
To date, at least 21 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territory of Guam have legalized recreational marijuana, to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty-seven states have medical marijuana programs.