(The Center Square) — The New York Legislature is poised to approve a plan that would align municipal elections with state and presidential elections in a move that backers say would boost voter turnout and save money.
The proposal, filed by a group of Democratic lawmakers earlier this week, would move some local elections two even-numbered years, aligning them with state and federal elections.
"When more voters are engaged, we end up with more representative local governments," state Sen. James Skoufis, D, Cornwall, the bill's primary sponsor, said in a statement. "The data shows us that simplifying our elections calendar to even years improves turnout on both sides of the aisle and will ultimately save taxpayers money down the line – a win-win."
Under the plan, the changes would be implemented over several years. They would apply to county executives, town supervisors and other local races currently held in odd-numbered years.
It would not apply to New York City elections, district attorneys and other and other city-level elected offices, which are constitutionally required to be held in odd years.
But Republicans are pushing back against plans, accusing Democrats of using turnout and cost savings claims to 'solidify one-party rule' in the Empire State.
"This isn't about boosting turnout, it's about securing total one-party control at all levels of government," Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, posted on social media. "Albany Dems are seeking to nationalize every public office and take the focus away from community issues that impact voters in local elections. Pure politics."
Republicans have pushed back against previous efforts to align local elections with the presidential contests, arguing they usually mean higher turnout for New York Democrats. The state hasn’t backed a Republican presidential candidate since the 1984 elections when incumbent President Ronald Reagan won a second term.
County leaders have also pushed back against the plan to move the election years, arguing that it would take the attention off local issues often on the ballot in odd-year municipal elections. They've also questioned whether it will save money, as some local elections would still be required to be held in odd-numbered years.
Even if Gov. Kathy Hochul signs the bill, the proposal's backers face a long slog to the ballot box. Amending the New York constitution requires approval by two consecutive state Legislatures before it can make the ballot. That means the earliest the measure could be put before the state's voters is 2025.
Meanwhile, New York lawmakers are also expected to take up a plan to move the upcoming 2024 presidential primary to April 2, earlier than the state has previously held it.
In 2020, the state’s presidential preference primary was held in June after presidential candidate Andrew Yang filed a lawsuit against the state for canceling it.
Under Democratic Party rules, states can get a 15% bonus in delegates if they create regional primaries and hold their votes on the same day as two neighboring states.