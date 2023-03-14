(The Center Square) — New York’s mobile betting sports books continue to rake in money from the multi-billion dollar industry two years after its launch, which bodes well for the state's tax coffers.
The New York Gaming Commission announced sports books brought in nearly $1.5 billion in February, bringing to the state's total revenue to $3.3 billion for the current year.
Grant Lucas, an analyst for the industry affiliated PlayNY website, said the latest returns were helped by "two of the biggest months in New York sports betting, with the $1.5 billion in February giving the Empire State nearly $3.3 billion through two months, no doubt boosted by the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl."
He said the sports calendar will peak with the March Madness competition, but will eventually wind down and give way to slower betting months over the summer.
"It is another extraordinary stretch for the industry, and while March Madness will certainly provide a boost this month, we expect New York sports betting to begin its downturn soon," he said. "We anticipate the state falling short of the overall totals posted in 2022, but there is little doubt that New York will remain the No. 1 legal sports betting market in the nation."
New York has had in-person sports betting at casinos since 2019, and authorized mobile betting a few years later, which got underway Jan. 1, 2022.
Currently, there are nine mobile sportsbooks licensed by the state to take wagers on professional games through websites and apps on users’ smartphones, tablets and other electronic gadgets.
To date, online sports betting in New York has generated over $19 billion in accepted wagers, leading to $1.6 billion in sports betting revenue.
The state's sports betting tax rate is currently set at 51%, which has generated nearly $825 million in taxes over the past two years, according to the commission's data.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is projecting the Empire State will bring in nearly $900 million in tax revenue from mobile sports betting in the next fiscal year, which begins April 1.
New York's move to legalize wagering on games was in response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in nearly all states except Nevada.
At least 31 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Supporters of the law say it will raise much-needed tax revenue for state and local governments, and help eliminate illegal bookmaking operations.
Critics say the state’s embrace of betting on professional sports comes with the heightened risk of increasing problem gambling, particularly among young bettors.
State regulations require operators to take steps to prevent underage wagering, offer bettors the option to set spending limits and share information on gambling risks as well as signs of problem gambling.