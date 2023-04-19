(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants cannabis users to “buy legal” with a new taxpayer-funded campaign urging them to avoid the illegal market and purchase the drug from state-licensed dispensaries.
The "Why Buy Legal New York" campaign features a new website and ads running on multiple digital platforms, including TV, social media and online streaming services focusing on cannabis users 21 and older. The public service campaign includes explanations about the various cannabis products and details on how to find dispensaries.
Hochul said the campaign's goal is "to promote safer, legal purchases of cannabis from licensed dispensaries."
"To bolster the public health and safety of all New Yorkers, we are providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions and enjoy cannabis responsibly," she said in a statement.
The campaign follows a ruling last month by a federal appeals court allowing New York to begin issuing operating licenses to qualifying pot businesses in central New York, the mid-Hudson region, western New York and Brooklyn, which had been blocked as a result of an ongoing legal challenge.
New York officials say the court challenge has contributed to a proliferation of illegal storefront cannabis operations in New York City and other major urban centers.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and law enforcement officials estimate nearly 1,500 unlicensed dealers are selling illegal cannabis at retail stores across the city, which reopen as quickly as city police shut them down. He has urged the state to crack down on illegal dispensaries.
To be sure, Hochul has proposed legislation that would increase civil and tax penalties for unlicensed and illicit sales of cannabis in New York and expand the enforcement powers of the state Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to target unlicensed pot shops.
New York legalized recreational cannabis in 2021 under legislation signed by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo, allowing cultivation and retail sales and setting up a system of taxation and regulation for the new industry. To date, about 10 retail pot shops have opened, state regulators say.
To date, at least 21 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territory of Guam have legalized recreational marijuana, to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty-seven states have medical marijuana programs.
Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, said the public education campaign is also aimed at ensuring "that New Yorkers are informed about the potential risks and benefits of using cannabis."
"Our goal is to empower consumers to make informed decisions and to ensure they have access to the safest products available," he said. "New York has some incredible dispensaries across the state, and I encourage cannabis consumers and the canna-curious to visit these shops and see for themselves."