(The Center Square) — New York Republicans are seeking to block Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s plan to expand Medicaid coverage, arguing the move would violate the Affordable Care Act by shifting federal health care funds away from county governments.
A proposed resolution, filed by U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-NY, and two other GOP members of New York's congressional delegation, calls on the House of Representatives to declare that New York and other states can't withhold federal Medical Assistance Percentage funds from counties "to make up for states’ Medicaid budgetary shortfalls."
Molinaro said the resolution is aimed at clarifying federal laws on Medicaid cost sharing under the ACA and to "stop Hochul from stealing" the funds from local governments "and jeopardizing programs that vulnerable New Yorkers rely on."
"Congress intended federal Medicaid dollars to go directly to local governments for services that children, seniors, working moms, and our most vulnerable neighbors rely on," he said. "Gov. Hochul’s budget steals these Medicaid funds and redirects them to grow a bloated and wasteful state bureaucracy."
Under Hochul's proposal, which was unveiled as part of her $227 billion state budget, the state would withhold an estimated $626 million in federal Medicaid dollars that counties would otherwise get over the next year.
Her plan would shift that money to other areas of the state's operating budget, including an increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for hospitals and nursing homes.
But the move faces pushback from county administrators, who wrote to Hochul two weeks ago, warning about the impact on local governments and taxpayers, and urging her to back away from the plan.
The GOP lawmakers said Hochul's plan would cost county governments nearly $1 billion, which would force them to raise property taxes to make up for such revenue loss, diverting money counties use for mental health services, home health, long-term care, and other health care programs for low income residents.
Medicaid is a safety-net health plan targeting the poor and disabled and is jointly financed by the federal, state and local governments. In fiscal year 2023, New York's contribution was $31.5 billion, which outstripped spending on school aid and other budget items. This year, New York expects its Medicaid rolls to swell to 8 million.
New York is one of 18 states, including California, Pennsylvania, and Florida, that require county governments to contribute to state Medicaid expenditures not covered by the federal government.
The GOP lawmaker's proposal has won praise from county leaders, who say Congress needs to move quickly to intervene to help prevent the drain on Medicaid funding.
"More than a decade ago, New York’s counties turned to our Congressional Delegation to ensure that new federal Medicaid aid to states would directly benefit the county taxpayers whose property taxes fund the program," Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said in a statement. "With Gov. Hochul following in the footsteps of her predecessor by attempting to intercept this aid, counties are once again appealing to our federal champions to stand up on behalf of local taxpayers."