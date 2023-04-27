(The Center Square) — New York’s minimum wage could increase to $17 per hour under a budget deal being considered by legislative leaders, but the move faces pushback from supporters and opponents of higher wages.
Under a proposal unveiled earlier this week, New York would increase the $15 minimum wage in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County by a dollar on Jan. 1, 2024. After that, the wage floor would increase by 50 cents a year until it hits $17 in 2026, under the plan.
In other regions of New York, the current $14.20 minimum wage would increase to $15 in 2024 and then 50 cents a year until hitting $17, according to legislative leaders.
The plan goes beyond what Gov. Kathy Hochul sought in her budget proposal, which called for raising the minimum wage to $15 this year, and each year after to keep up with inflation. But Hochul said earlier this week that she's on board with the latest plan.
"I support raising the minimum wage along the lines that we’re talking about," she told reporters at a Tuesday briefing.
Business leaders are pushing back against plans to increase New York's minimum wage, which they argue would lead to job losses, income reductions, and closures for small businesses.
A recent report by the New York chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses suggested that 128,000 jobs, or more than 1% of the state’s employment base, would be lost in the next ten years if the minimum wage is increased. The group says the cumulative real economic output loss would exceed $19 billion by 2023.
"Many small businesses will not be able to afford these higher wages and the payroll taxes that accompany them," the group said in a statement. "New York State should be providing financial relief to small, independent businesses. Instead, they are again proposing increased costs and mandates for Main Street."
Meanwhile, progressive Democrats and liberal groups want to push the state's wage floor even higher, calling for implementing a $21.50 per hour minimum wage.
The Raise Up NY coalition, a group of labor unions, faith organizations and lawmakers pushing for a higher wage issued a statement saying the current plan is "inadequate."
"The state budget is an opportunity to effectively address New York's most critical issues, and $17 just doesn't cut it," Tal Frieden, the campaign’s coordinator, said in a statement. "We are urging Albany lawmakers to fight for $21.25 in the final budget and give three million workers the raise they deserve — not a weak compromise."
The budget was due on April 1, but Hochul and legislative negotiators have been bogged down over policy issues, including a plan to update the state's bail laws.